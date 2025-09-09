Carriage Services Announces the Acquisition of Osceola Memory Gardens, Cemetery, Funeral Homes & Crematory; Porta Coeli Funeral Home & Crematory; Fisk Funeral Home & Crematory; Funeraria Borinquen; and Cremation Care Providers of Central Florida

HOUSTON, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) ("Carriage" or "Carriage Services") is pleased to announce that it has acquired substantially all the assets of Osceola Memory Gardens, Cemetery, Funeral Homes & Crematory; Porta Coeli Funeral Home & Crematory; Fisk Funeral Home & Crematory; Funeraria Borinquen; and Cremation Care Providers of Central Florida (collectively, "Osceola"), consisting of a combination business with a funeral home located on a cemetery, five stand-alone funeral homes, a crematory and central care center, and a cremation focused business, located in the growing Orlando, Florida metro market.

Bob Russell, President of Osceola stated, “For over forty years, I have been proud of our team and their commitment to providing exceptional service to the families of Kissimmee County. When the time arrived for us to create a succession plan, our priority was to find a team that would uphold and build upon the reputation and legacy we have worked so hard to establish over the years. As we got to know the team at Carriage, we quickly knew they would be the right choice based on their commitment and track record of premier service, community support, and taking care of the people who take care of families. We couldn’t be happier or more confident with our decision to partner with Carriage, and we appreciate their support in making this transition as seamless as possible.”

Steve Metzger, President of Carriage Services, stated, "Osceola is a truly unique collection of businesses with an incredible team. We are honored that Bob, Terry, and Mike selected Carriage to support and help lead their businesses, and we look forward to growing with the Osceola team in the years ahead.

The addition of Osceola, which serves thousands of families each year with six funeral homes, a cemetery, a dedicated cremation business, and a care center, strengthens our significant presence in the growing Orlando metro market and aligns with our growth strategy focused on partnering with premier businesses in large growing markets."

Carlos Quezada, Vice Chairman and CEO, stated, “We are thrilled to reengage in acquisitions as part of our long-term growth strategy. This milestone marks the first step toward realizing our 2030 Vision and reinforces our commitment to purposeful growth.”

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 162 funeral homes in 24 states and 28 cemeteries in 9 states. Carriage is dedicated to delivering premier experiences through innovation, partnership, and elevated service.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements made herein or elsewhere by, or on behalf of, Carriage (the "Company") that are not historical facts are intended to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable; however, many important factors, as discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, could cause the Company's results in the future to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein and in any other documents or oral presentations made by, or on behalf of, the Company. The Company assumes no obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company. A copy of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other information about the Company and news releases, are available at https://www.carriageservices.com.

