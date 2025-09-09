Refining the Future: How processing and recovery can strengthen U.S. mineral security

Payne 2025 State of Critical Minerals Report highlights the potential of recycling and the mining of byproducts





GOLDEN, Colo., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Payne Institute for Public Policy at Colorado School of Mines today released its 2025 State of Critical Minerals Report, underscoring opportunities to strengthen U.S. mineral security through smarter investment in refining, processing, byproduct recovery, and recycling.

The demand for critical minerals is only expected to grow as the U.S. increasingly relies on minerals for high-tech weaponry, artificial intelligence and data centers, electric vehicles and a diverse mix of power generation technologies. The report notes that some of the best opportunities come not from developing new mines alone, but from extracting more from current mining operations and expanding processing capacity in the U.S.

“There are relatively small volumes of material with outsized importance,” said Morgan Bazilian, director of the Payne Institute. “That means targeted action—on workforce, investment, and markets—can deliver supply quickly, affordably, and with big security benefits.”

The report highlights how strategic regulation and investment can help accelerate these solutions. In addition to supporting specific projects, government action can foster the creation of transparent marketplaces for critical minerals—improving price discovery, reducing transaction costs, and helping attract private capital into the sector.

“This year’s State of Critical Minerals report considers the potential offered across these themes. And, as always, we are proud to showcase the leading research and workforce development being done by the extraordinary, interdisciplinary teams at Colorado School of Mines,” said Bazilian.

Key Findings from the 2025 Report

No Minerals, No Megawatts. Shortages in just 13 minerals could force a swing in deployment of power generation technologies by 25 percent or more.

Shortages in just 13 minerals could force a swing in deployment of power generation technologies by 25 percent or more. Byproduct Recovery. The U.S. could cease importing 27 critical minerals altogether if 10 percent or less of the estimated available resources of those minerals could be recovered (and processed) from ongoing U.S. mining operations.

The U.S. could cease importing 27 critical minerals altogether if 10 percent or less of the estimated available resources of those minerals could be recovered (and processed) from ongoing U.S. mining operations. Recycling Potential. The U.S. exports one-third of its copper demand in the form of scrap. Retaining and recycling that copper could cut import dependence from nearly half of supply to less than 15 percent.

The U.S. exports one-third of its copper demand in the form of scrap. Retaining and recycling that copper could cut import dependence from nearly half of supply to less than 15 percent. Smaller Volumes, Lower Costs. U.S. annual gallium needs could be met with less than $15 million in federal support—illustrating how small investments can yield significant security benefits.

U.S. annual gallium needs could be met with less than $15 million in federal support—illustrating how small investments can yield significant security benefits. Government-Supported Marketplaces. Of the 50 minerals on the U.S. Geological Survey’s critical list, 42 are not traded on exchanges. Creating marketplaces could improve transparency and reduce risk, making it easier for buyers and sellers to transact.



