Inspirato Receives Multiple Financial Commitments Totaling Approximately $22 Million to Improve Capital Structure

DENVER, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ISPO), the premier luxury vacation club and property technology company, today announced that the Company has entered into multiple, non-binding term sheets for approximately $22 million of committed capital through a combination of senior secured debt, junior debt, and preferred equity, as follows:

$10 million senior secured debt bearing interest at 7% per annum

$5 million junior debt bearing interest at 20% per annum, and

$7.3 million of preferred equity, expected to be of the same class to be issued to One Planet Ops in the merger



These proposed, new financing agreements are being entered into in connection with the Company’s previously announced transaction to merge with Buyerlink (“Buyerlink”), a leader in building and operating online marketplaces, and are expected to be finalized at the close of the transaction.

Capital from these commitments will be primarily used to refinance the existing Senior Secured Convertible Note issued to Capital One (via Oakstone Ventures) in August 2023. As previously disclosed, the parties have agreed to terminate the Note as well as related agreements for $20 million.

Following the financing transaction and closing of the Buyerlink transaction, Inspirato expects the combined company to maintain a prudent and manageable level of leverage in terms of debt-to-EBITDA.

“These commitments will create an improved capital structure and enable us to operate more freely once our transaction with Buyerlink is completed,” said Inspirato Chairman and CEO Payam Zamani. “The recapitalized, combined business will also have a stronger profitability profile, ensuring that we are in a great position to invest in key growth initiatives as we look to execute our new strategy and build the leading luxury travel marketplace.”

About Inspirato

Inspirato (Nasdaq: ISPO) is a luxury vacation club and a property technology company that provides access to a portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning travelers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes exclusive luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

