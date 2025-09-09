ZAGG Unveils Fall 2025 iPhone 17 Collection: Innovation, Style, and Protection Reimagined

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG®, a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles, today announced its Fall 2025 iPhone® 17 Collection, introducing groundbreaking innovations that not only keep your tech safe, but also help you sleep better, express your style, and live more sustainably.1 Designed in collaboration with global experts and inspired by consumer trends, the new lineup reinforces ZAGG’s commitment to delivering uncompromised protection, trend-forward design, and enhanced device usability.

“ZAGG’s Fall 2025 iPhone 17 Collection represents the intersection of cutting-edge technology, sustainable innovation, and trend-driven design,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing at ZAGG. “Whether you want the world’s most advanced screen protection or a case that reflects your unique style, ZAGG has reimagined the experience for today’s mobile lifestyle.”

Next-Generation ZAGG InvisibleShield® Screen Protection, now with PerfectFit™

Installing a screen protector no longer needs to be stressful. ZAGG’s new PerfectFit Installation system uses an intuitive two-step process that’s so simple, you barely need to think, and it’s perfect every time. With recyclable installation trays that guide placement precisely, anyone can achieve a flawless, anxiety-free fit in seconds, with no do-overs.2 PerfectFit may be found in all screen protectors for the iPhone 17 range, including:

XTR5 with Eyesafe ® CPF60 Technology : The revolutionary XTR5 is designed to filter the type of blue light most likely to disrupt your circadian rhythm while maintaining screen clarity and color vibrancy. 1 XTR5 bears the SleepScore™ Recommended badge, meaning it has been evaluated by SleepScore Labs and shows evidence it positively impacts reported sleep quality. 1 It features anti-reflective technology to help make text and images appear sharper, and colors more accurate. Fortified with graphene 3 and crafted with up to 30% recycled glass 2 , XTR5 is up to 11x stronger than basic glass screen protection 4 and delivers unmatched durability and eye comfort (MSRP $59.99).

: The revolutionary XTR5 is designed to filter the type of blue light most likely to disrupt your circadian rhythm while maintaining screen clarity and color vibrancy. XTR5 bears the SleepScore™ Recommended badge, meaning it has been evaluated by SleepScore Labs and shows evidence it positively impacts reported sleep quality. It features anti-reflective technology to help make text and images appear sharper, and colors more accurate. Fortified with graphene and crafted with up to 30% recycled glass , XTR5 is up to 11x stronger than basic glass screen protection and delivers unmatched durability and eye comfort (MSRP $59.99). Glass Elite Privacy & Privacy XTR : Available in 2-way and 4-way privacy filters, these screen protectors safeguard sensitive information whether you’re on the train, in a café, or working on-the-go, and block prying eyes so your screen is yours alone without sacrificing screen clarity. Both are manufactured with up to 30% recycled glass (MSRP $44.99 & $59.99). 2

: Available in 2-way and 4-way privacy filters, these screen protectors safeguard sensitive information whether you’re on the train, in a café, or working on-the-go, and block prying eyes so your screen is yours alone without sacrificing screen clarity. Both are manufactured with up to 30% recycled glass (MSRP $44.99 & $59.99). Glass Elite : Maximum scratch protection with a smooth, smudge-resistant surface, and made with up to 30% recycled glass (MSRP $39.99). 2

: Maximum scratch protection with a smooth, smudge-resistant surface, and made with up to 30% recycled glass (MSRP $39.99). Glass Elite Lens Protection: Give your phone a style upgrade with 14 different lens protector designs, from colorful metallics to glitter and diamond finishes that pair perfectly with ZAGG’s protective cases. Beyond accessorizing, each lens protector is precision-engineered with anti-reflective technology to ensure flawless photos while protecting lenses from scratches and dust. Made with up to 30% recycled glass (MSRP $19.99–$29.99).2





Trend-Forward ZAGG Cases: Graphene Protection Meets Kickstands and Personality

Sometimes the smallest features make the biggest impact. ZAGG’s integrated kickstands are flush with the case, durable, and designed for both portrait and landscape viewing. It’s “the kickstand you didn’t know you needed, but can’t live without.” Perfect for video calls, streaming your favorite shows, or following recipes in the kitchen, ZAGG’s kickstands turn your phone into a hands-free hub for work and play, all while matching the style and color of your case.

Rainier Series : For adventurers, the Rainier Series delivers military-grade, up to 22-ft drop protection with bold two-tone color combos and a dual-orientation built-in kickstand. 5 It delivers ultimate protection for any occasion whether you’re hiking in the mountains, hustling downtown, or dressing up for a night out. Inside, reinforced shock-absorbing bumpers help disperse impacts, while the integrated camera control button helps ensure your phone’s photography stays precise and protected. Rainier stands out as the heavy-duty case that doesn’t sacrifice style or useability. (MSRP $69.99).

: For adventurers, the delivers military-grade, up to 22-ft drop protection with bold two-tone color combos and a dual-orientation built-in kickstand. It delivers ultimate protection for any occasion whether you’re hiking in the mountains, hustling downtown, or dressing up for a night out. Inside, reinforced shock-absorbing bumpers help disperse impacts, while the integrated camera control button helps ensure your phone’s photography stays precise and protected. Rainier stands out as the heavy-duty case that doesn’t sacrifice style or useability. (MSRP $69.99). Crystal Palace & Santa Cruz Series : ZAGG’s clear case collections make transparency exciting. Crystal Palace is the ultimate minimalist case that lets your device take center stage. The Santa Cruz Series adds personality, with colorful accents that highlight features like the magnetic ring and kickstand. Both series feature 13ft drop protection, lasting transparency, a well-textured grip for a confident, non-slip hold, and slim silhouettes that keep pockets and bags bulk-free and sleek (MSRP $29.99 - $59.99). 5

: ZAGG’s clear case collections make transparency exciting. is the ultimate minimalist case that lets your device take center stage. The adds personality, with colorful accents that highlight features like the magnetic ring and kickstand. Both series feature 13ft drop protection, lasting transparency, a well-textured grip for a confident, non-slip hold, and slim silhouettes that keep pockets and bags bulk-free and sleek (MSRP $29.99 - $59.99). Sedona Series : Stylish tri-tone cases with vibrant colors and dual-orientation kickstands. Designed for both fashion and endurance with up to 13ft drop protection (MSRP $49.99 - $54.99). 5

: Stylish tri-tone cases with vibrant colors and dual-orientation kickstands. Designed for both fashion and endurance with up to 13ft drop protection (MSRP $49.99 - $54.99). Milan Fashion Cases : From the glittery sparkle of Milan Glitter Swirl to the shimmering glow of Milan Iridescent , or the bohemian artistry of Milan Floral Boho , ZAGG Milan cases transform your phone into a style statement, all fortified with up to 13ft drop protection (MSRP $49.99). 5

: From the glittery sparkle of to the shimmering glow of , or the bohemian artistry of , ZAGG Milan cases transform your phone into a style statement, all fortified with up to 13ft drop protection (MSRP $49.99). Manhattan Series : Smooth, slim, and pocket-friendly cases with a soft-touch silicone finish, up to 13ft drop protection, and available in a palette of modern colors (MSRP $49.99). 5

: Smooth, slim, and pocket-friendly cases with a soft-touch silicone finish, up to 13ft drop protection, and available in a palette of modern colors (MSRP $49.99). Luxe Series: Eco-friendly protection crafted with up to 100% recycled content2, offering up to 10ft drop protection in a minimalist design (MSRP $39.99).5





Sustainability at the Core

From materials to packaging, ZAGG continues to lead with environmentally responsible practices. All cases are made with up to 48–100% post-consumer recycled plastics, and packaging has eliminated approximately 4.5 million pounds of virgin plastic through paper-based alternatives over the last three years.6

The Fall 2025 ZAGG Collection will be available at ZAGG.com, Amazon.com, and in-store at AT&T, Best Buy, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Walmart stores nationwide beginning today. ZAGG backs its mobile accessories with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the product if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the device.7 With more than 400 million screen protectors sold worldwide, ZAGG InvisibleShield is a leading brand for smartphone screen protection in the U.S. and has set the industry standard for screen protection.

1Based on a 2024 study conducted by SleepScore Labs. Individual results may vary. This information is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Consult a healthcare professional for any health condition.

2Recycled material content is verified by an independent third party.

3See ZAGG.com/grapheneFAQ for more details.

4Compared to basic glass screen protectors. Product family tested by a 3rd party independent lab.

5Mil Std 810G 516.

6Claim Based on single-use plastics removed since sustainable packaging introduction and average unit sales over a 12-month period.

7Shipping and handling fees apply. Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions.

iPhone is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Eyesafe is a trademark of Eyesafe Inc. SleepScore Labs is a trademark of Consumer Sleep Solutions LLC. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

