Dania Beach Casino Excited to Leverage QCI Nimble Edition with AGI56 to Elevate Player Engagement

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a leading provider of data-driven casino intelligence and player engagement platforms, today announced that Dania Beach Casino is continuing to benefit from its deployment of the QCI Nimble platform. While the property currently focuses on the QCI Host and QCI Marketing modules, it has expressed enthusiasm about the capabilities of the new AGI56 release and its impact on future customer engagement strategies.

Josh Crowder, Director of Marketing at Dania Beach Casino, commented:

"QCI is the tool that we use to connect to our players, enabled with deep data that has guided us in critical business initiatives. AGI56 shows QCI's commitment to their core product. They have completely refreshed the technology stack, added deeper tooling for precise marketing initiatives, and Chatalytics.com in AGI56 provides tooling that enables us to build AI-managed data interactions."

AGI56 represents the most ambitious release in QCI’s history, with the platform undergoing a full refresh of its technology stack, improved integration of advanced analytics, and the introduction of generative AI-driven tooling through Chatalytics.com. This evolution ensures that casinos can not only continue to run data-driven marketing campaigns and player development initiatives but also begin to take advantage of next-generation artificial intelligence to manage complex customer data interactions.

Andrew Cardno, Chief Technology Officer of QCI, added:

"We have invested eight figures of R&D into AGI56, transforming it into a platform that not only supports today’s casino marketing and host teams but can also grow across the entire spectrum of customer engagement. Our commitment has been to deliver a technology stack that empowers operators like Dania Beach to achieve precise, data-driven outcomes while building a scalable foundation for the future of AI-enabled player interaction."

QCI Nimble, the solution deployed by Dania Beach Casino, is designed specifically for properties with under 1,000 slot machines. It provides the full capabilities of QCI’s enterprise platform in a form factor that is right-sized for smaller operations. With the release of AGI56, Nimble customers gain access to many of the same advanced tools as larger properties, including refined marketing segmentation, deeper player development capabilities, and AI-powered analytics that bring enterprise-grade insight to local and regional markets.

QCI’s platform is currently deployed in more than 350 casinos worldwide, supporting properties that collectively manage over 42 billion dollars in annual gross gaming revenue. The company’s ongoing investment in product development ensures that every property, regardless of size, can benefit from the same commitment to innovation, operational efficiency, and enhanced guest engagement.

ABOUT Dania Beach Casino

Featuring the newest and hottest slot machines, live Poker tables, nationally known recording artists and comedians, simulcast lounge and sports bar and dining, The Casino @ Dania Beach offers a gaming and entertainment experience like no other. Plus, it is a proud participant of the Broward County Safe & Clean Pledge. www.CasinoDaniaBeach.com

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 350 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Dallas, and Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

About Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

