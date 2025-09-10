Efinix® Doubles Titanium Product Line

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Efinix®, an innovator in programmable logic solutions, today announced the expansion of its popular, highly successful Titanium family. By doubling the available products, Efinix demonstrates its commitment to serve AI-driven industries and applications. Titanium FPGAs are manufactured on TSMC’s 16/12nm process.

“Titanium FPGAs are production proven and widely adopted in a variety of markets. For example, they are dominating in AI-powered machine vision industrial systems,” said Sammy Cheung, Efinix President and CEO. “The FPGA augments these systems by analyzing video and sensor data, thereby streamlining manufacturing flows. The Titanium expansion plan will further support customers in these and other AI-driven markets.”

With their inherent flexibility, Titanium FPGAs play a critical role in AI-driven systems, accelerating data analysis and enabling real-time decision making across diverse markets. Their industry-leading energy efficiency empowers customers to deploy them confidently in everything from industrial automation and robotics to automotive systems, handheld medical devices, and next-generation edge platforms.

“We are excited about the success of our transceiver devices,” said Tony Ngai, Efinix CTO and SVP Engineering. “We were able to produce these devices from concept to samples in under a year, which was a great achievement for the engineering team. Partnering with TSMC has enabled us to roll out new products quickly and efficiently, letting us focus on building world-class FPGAs. We look forward to working with them to double the product line.”

Titanium FPGAs offer a disruptive blend of energy efficiency, high performance, and low cost. The expanded family members provide increased capabilities with high-speed transceiver speeds up to 25.8 Gbps, 64-bit RISC-V processor SoCs, and enhanced MIPI speeds.

“TSMC is proud to collaborate with industry innovators like Efinix to accelerate energy-efficient chip innovations that address the growing demands of AI,” said Lucas Tsai, Vice President of Business Management at TSMC North America. “We look forward to strengthening our partnership by integrating TSMC’s industry-leading process technology with Efinix’s architecture to deliver exceptional FPGA products that offer the advantages of energy efficiency and high performance for today’s AI-driven world.”

About Efinix

Efinix®, an innovator in programmable products, is committed to delivering the low power and reconfigurability of its high-performance Titanium FPGA silicon platforms for applications in the mainstream market. Efinix FPGAs deliver power, performance, and area advantages over traditional FPGA technologies, unlocking new applications and delivering rapid time to market. Titanium devices range from 35K to 2M logic elements, have a small form-factor, low-power, and are priced for high-volume production. The Efinity® Integrated Development Environment provides a complete FPGA design suite from RTL to bitstream. For more information, visit http://www.efinixinc.com.

Contact:

Steve Stratz

Relevanz Public Relations for Efinix

206.300.9134

steve@relevanzpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a9546b8-e27c-468d-8777-51f25f994c5b