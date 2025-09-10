CORRECTION -- Summit Therapeutics Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The original press release, distributed Tuesday, September 9, 2025, incorrectly stated that a lawsuit was filed against Summit Therapeutics, in the headline and body of the release. The Portnoy Law Firm has commenced an investigation into Summit Therapeutics Inc. concerning alleged securities fraud. The corrected release follows.

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Summit Therapeutics Inc. investors ("Summit" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SMMT) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

We are investigating Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) (“Summit” or the “Company”) for potential violations of the federal securities laws. On May 30, 2025, Summit issued a press release “announc[ing] topline results from the Phase III clinical trial, HARMONi, the first global Phase III study evaluating ivonescimab[.]” Although patients treated with ivonescimab and chemotherapy were 48% less likely to progress or die than patients who received chemo alone, the drug failed to make a statistically significant difference in overall survival, a metric that measures how long patients live before dying of any cause. On this news, Summit’s stock price fell $7.99 per share, or 30.5%, to close at $18.22 per share on May 30, 2025. Then, on September 7, 2025, Summit announced additional data from the trial, in which ivonescimab produced weaker results in patients from North America and Europe than in those from Europe. On this news, Summit’s stock price fell $6.54 per share, or 25.15%, to close at $19.45 per share on September 8, 2025.

