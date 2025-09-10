Verkkokauppa.com’s upcoming financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2026

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 10 September 2025 at 8:00 a.m. EEST

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj will publish its upcoming financial reports and financial statements as follows:

Financial statements bulletin for the year 2025 on Thursday 12 February 2026

Annual reporting package for 2025, including the Report of the Board of Directors and the Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report, during the week starting on 9 March (week 11) in 2026

Interim report for January – March 2026 on Thursday 23 April 2026

Half-year financial report for January – June 2026 on Thursday 16 July 2026

Interim report for January – September 2026 on Thursday 22 October 2026

Financial statements bulleting for the year 2026 on Friday 12 February 2027

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Tuesday 14 April 2026 as a virtual-only AGM. The Board of Directors will summon the meeting separately at a later date. Shareholders who wish to include a matter on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting should submit a written request, together with its grounds or draft resolution to the Board by 13 February 2026: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj, Board, c/o Board Secretary, Tyynenmerenkatu 11, 6th floor, 00220 Helsinki.

Verkkokauppa.com applies a silent period of 21 days before the publication of year-end financial statements release, half-year report and interim reports. All financial information will be available on the company’s investor webpages, investors.verkkokauppa.com/en immediately after release.

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

For more information, please contact:

Elisa Forsman, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

elisa.forsman@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 44 206 6094

Verkkokauppa.com is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer’s side. Verkkokauppa.com accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland’s fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to more than 1.7 million customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Every day, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers’ expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.

Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company’s revenue in 2024 was EUR 468 million and it employs around 600 people. Verkkokauppa.com is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.