Business aviation leader Luxaviation and Haffner Energy double down on partnership with new SAF offtake agreement

Vitry-le-François, France / Luxembourg (September 10, 2025, 8:00 am CEST) –

Haffner Energy, a leading solid biomass-to-clean fuels solutions provider, and Luxaviation Group, a leading global operator in the business aviation sector, are strengthening their partnership with a non-exclusive 15-year offtake agreement in Europe with fixed SAF volume and price terms, both companies announced today.

Luxaviation and Haffner Energy first joined forces to accelerate SAF production and promotion when Luxaviation signaled interest in SAF-dedicated entity SAF Zero in June this year.

“This agreement marks a decisive move from vision to reality. For Luxaviation, securing long-term SAF supply is not only an investment in our operations – it is a commitment to our clients and to the industry’s future. Together with Haffner Energy, we are setting the benchmark for how business aviation can accelerate the scale-up of sustainable fuel production across Europe, establishing a new standard for our industry”, said Patrick Hansen, CEO of Luxaviation Group.

Luxaviation operates one of the largest fleets of private aircraft worldwide. It is actively committed to the decarbonization of aviation through a three-pronged strategy: improving fuel efficiency; reducing emissions by actively increasing SAF use and electrification of ground operations; buying offsets for remaining GHG emissions. Since 2021, Luxaviation’s annual sustainability report tracks progress against targets. In 2023, Luxaviation launched “Go-to-Zero” Investment Fund to foster SAF production.

“We are very pleased with this offtake partnership with Luxaviation as it will significantly facilitate the financing of our SAF projects in Europe. Securing long-term offtake agreements is one of the most crucial conditions for financing SAF production facilities, as they guarantee the purchase of SAF at a stable price over periods exceeding five years”, said Haffner Energy co-founder and CEO Philippe Haffner.

France-based Haffner Energy relies on its 32-year experience to design, manufacture, supply, license, and operate proprietary disruptive clean fuels solutions, including critical technology for SAF production, using all types of biomass residues wet or dry, such as agricultural and municipal waste. The company has already announced the development of a couple of SAF projects, notably in France and in Iceland. In both cases, full scale production is expected to be reached by 2030 when the next stage of the European SAF mandate kicks in, requiring airlines to blend SAF in their jet fuel at a 6% ratio or higher.

Both Luxaviation and Haffner Energy are members of Project SkyPower, an international CEO-led initiative dedicated to accelerating the development and adoption of SAF.

About Haffner Energy

Haffner Energy is a French company that provides solutions for the production of competitive renewable fuels. With 32 years of experience in converting biomass into renewable energy, it has developed innovative proprietary technologies for biomass thermolysis and gasification that enable the production of gas, hydrogen, Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) and renewable methanol. The company also contributes to regenerating the planet through the co-production of biogenic CO 2 and biocarbon (or char/biochar). More information is available at www.haffner-energy.com.

About Luxaviation Group

Headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxaviation Group comprises top-of-the line aviation brands, including Luxaviation, Starspeed, ExecuJet and Paragon, operating across five continents. Services include aircraft management for private and commercial aircraft, private air charter services, and the management and operation of VIP passenger terminals throughout an FBO network of over 110+ facilities worldwide. Luxaviation Group is actively committed to the decarbonization of aviation by supporting the development of sustainable fuels and green infrastructure. More information is available at www.luxaviation.com.

