Zelluna Announces Investor Forum on Science & Strategy to be held on Wednesday 17 September 2025

Oslo, Norway, 10 September 2025 – Zelluna (OSE: ZLNA), a company pioneering allogeneic ‘off the shelf’ T Cell Receptor based Natural Killer (TCR-NK) cells for the treatment of cancer, announces an Investor Science and Strategy Forum to be held in Oslo on Wednesday 17 September 2025 at 11:30am CET.

Attendance by registration only.

The format will be a panel discussion and open questions and answers (Q&A).

The panel will include:

Dr. Namir Hassan, CEO, Zelluna ASA, Moderator

Prof. Bent Jakobsen, Pioneer of T Cell Receptor (TCR) therapy for cancer; former founder of two public TCR based companies including Immunocore. Zelluna ASA Board Member.

Prof Fiona Thistlethwaite, Medical Oncology Consultant within the Experimental Cancer Medicines Team (ECMT), Clinical Lead for the Advanced Immunotherapy and Cell Therapy (AICT) Team, The Christie, UK

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Wednesday 17 September 2025.

Time: 11:30 – 13:00 CET, Lunch served.

Venue: Meeting Room 4, Hotel Continental, Stortingsgata 24/26, Oslo.

Format: Panel discussion and open Q&A 12:00 – 13:00 CET.

Attendance is by registration only and spaces are limited.

Please confirm your registration by Monday 15 September 2025 by email to:

Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO, Zelluna ASA on: hans.eid@zelluna.com

For further information, please contact:

Namir Hassan, CEO, Zelluna ASA

Email: namir.hassan@zelluna.com

Phone: +44 7720 687608

Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO, Zelluna ASA

Email: hans.eid@zelluna.com

Phone: +47 482 48632

About Zelluna ASA

Zelluna’s mission is to deliver transformative treatments with the capacity to cure advanced solid cancers, in a safe and cost-efficient manner, to patients on a global scale. The Company aims to do this by combining the most powerful elements of the immune system through pioneering the development of “off the shelf” T cell receptor (TCR) guided natural killer (NK) cell therapies (TCR-NK). The TCR-NK platform offers a unique mechanism of action with broad cancer detection capability to overcome the diversity of tumours and will be used “off the shelf” to overcome scaling limitations of current cell therapies. The lead program is a world’s first MAGE-A4 targeting “off the shelf” TCR-NK for the treatment of various solid cancers; a pipeline of earlier products follows. The Company is led by a management team of biotech entrepreneurs with deep experience in discovery through to clinical development of TCR and cell-based therapies including marketed products.

For more information, please visit www.zelluna.com



