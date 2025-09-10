LONDON, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSEI EXPO - HII (NYSE: HII), America’s largest military shipbuilder, and a leader in advanced unmanned autonomous technology solutions, today announced the completion of production of the 750th REMUS unmanned undersea vehicle (UUV) for a customer.

The German navy will receive the 750th REMUS, a REMUS 300, produced at the HII unmanned facility in Pocasset, Massachusetts.

This marks the continued global adoption of REMUS systems to support national security and maritime operations.

The REMUS line of UUVs is fielded in more than 30 countries, including 14 NATO members. Known for modularity, endurance, and proven performance, REMUS vehicles are deployed across defense, commercial, and research sectors for critical missions including mine countermeasures, hydrographic survey, intelligence gathering, and environmental monitoring.

Over 90% of REMUS units delivered in the past 23 years remain in service, demonstrating platform durability and lifecycle value both critical in defense acquisition decision-making.





An image accompanying this release is available at: http://hii.com/news/hii-completes-750th-remus-unmanned-undersea-vehicle-for-german-navy/.

The REMUS open-architecture design allows rapid payload integration, enabling mission-specific configurations and future tech insertions, key factors in maintaining operational relevance and cost efficiency over time.

“The 750th REMUS order is an achievement that reflects both the trust of our international partners and the innovation of our teams,” said Duane Fotheringham, president of the Unmanned Systems business group in HII’s Mission Technologies division. “We are proud to support Germany as it strengthens its undersea capabilities and look forward to continuing to advance unmanned solutions that enhance security and operational readiness worldwide.”

The German navy selection of REMUS underscores HII’s role as a key partner in NATO’s collective defense efforts, providing allies with reliable and mission-proven technology for evolving undersea challenges.

The REMUS UUV family delivers critical advantages across modern naval operations and the autonomous systems have been proven to operate independently or in conjunction with crewed platforms. This includes the recent successful demonstration of the launch and recover of REMUS autonomous undersea vehicles from the torpedo tubes of Virginia-class nuclear submarines. This capability will significantly extend mission range, reduce detection risk, and limit personnel exposure.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

CONTACT:

Greg McCarthy

(202) 264-7126

gregory.j.mccarthy@hii-co.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a11572d-5a2b-43e1-98a3-c0ab24bdf032