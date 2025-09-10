Asabys Partners Leads €10 Million Extension of SafeHeal’s Oversubscribed Series C Financing to Accelerate Commercialization of Colovac®

BARCELONA, Spain and PARIS and TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeHeal®, a medical device innovator transforming colorectal surgery, today announced a €10 million extension of its oversubscribed €35 million Series C financing round. The extension is led by Asabys Partners through its Sabadell Asabys II fund, which joins a world-leading syndicate that includes Sofinnova Partners, Solar Eclipse, Gideon Strategic Partners, Polis, M&L Healthcare, and one of the world’s largest multinational life sciences corporations. Gideon Strategic Partners, an existing investor, has also increased its participation in this extension.

The new capital raise will further accelerate SafeHeal’s pivotal U.S. IDE study and support the planned commercial launch of Colovac® in the EU. Colovac is SafeHeal’s groundbreaking temporary endoluminal bypass device, designed to eliminate the need for a temporary stoma in most patients undergoing colorectal cancer resection, improving patient recovery, outcomes and quality of life.

As part of this financing, Josep Ll. Sanfeliu, Managing Partner and co-founder of Asabys, will join SafeHeal’s Board of Directors.

“We are delighted to welcome Asabys Partners as the lead investor in this Series C extension,” said Chris Richardson, President & CEO of SafeHeal. “Their addition strengthens our strategic capabilities in medtech and demonstrates our growing momentum as we advance toward FDA approval and EU commercial launch. We’re equally grateful for the continued support from Gideon Strategic Partners and the entire syndicate of world-class investors.”

Josep Ll. Sanfeliu, Managing Partner and co‑founder of Asabys, commented: “Asabys is an ambitious and fast-growing investment firm committed to supporting world-class healthcare innovation across Europe and beyond. We are proud to join SafeHeal’s investor syndicate, reflecting our belief in both the outstanding team and the transformative impact of Colovac for patients facing colorectal cancer surgery. We look forward to working closely with SafeHeal’s management and our fellow investors to help bring this important technology to patients worldwide.”

About Asabys Partners

Asabys Partners is a Barcelona-based venture capital firm focused on healthcare and life sciences innovation, including biopharma, medtech, and digital health. The firm, founded in 2018 by Josep Ll. Sanfeliu and Clara Campàs, aims to back highly innovative and transformative technologies that address unmet medical needs. Asabys has over €300 million in assets under management and invested in around 20 companies. Its second investment vehicle, Sabadell Asabys Health Innovation Investments II (SAHII II and 2B), closed at €180 million—surpassing its €150 million target—and has deployed capital in 8 innovative life sciences companies globally. Asabys positions itself not merely as an investor, but as a hands-on partner and collaborator to its portfolio companies, aiming to translate disruptive science into meaningful patient outcomes.

About SafeHeal and Colovac®

SafeHeal SAS, headquartered in Paris, France, and its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, SafeHeal Inc., is a medical device company developing Colovac, a device intended as an alternative to diverting ostomy in patients undergoing colorectal surgery. Colovac is a flexible endoluminal bypass sheath designed to reduce the contact of fecal content at the anastomotic site following colorectal surgery. The device is placed endoluminally and is fully reversible. The device remains in place for approximately 10 days, until the body’s natural healing and tissue repair processes are complete, after which it is removed during an endoscopic procedure without the need for a second surgical intervention. This enables patients to resume their normal life without the stigma and complications associated with an ostomy procedure. In the U.S., Colovac is limited by Federal law to investigational use and not currently available for sale. For more information, please visit www.safeheal.com.

Media Contacts

Asabys Partners:

Gabriel Hedengren

Sr Associate Director, APCO

+44 (0) 7 5945 33206

ghedengren@apcoworldwide.com

SafeHeal:

USA

Scott DePierro

Vice President U.S. Operations and Global Business Development, SafeHeal

203-444-0279

sdepierro@safeheal.com

Europe

Karl-Heinz Blohm

Vice President, International, SafeHeal

+33 (0) 6 5181 7895

kblohm@safeheal.com