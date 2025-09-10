IPG Health expands Influencer ID marketing expertise into Europe

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Health is formally extending its specialist Influencer ID offering into Europe, cementing its ability to amplify trustworthy brand voices using the power of social media influencers. Following success in the US and due to growing demand in the region, the network’s specialist influencer marketing solution will now be available to clients in the UK, Germany, France and Spain.

Through authentic voices, Influencer ID not only drives brand engagement and combats misinformation but also builds trust, fosters community and amplifies science-backed information for audiences across social media. With increasing numbers seeking health-related information online, influencer marketing continues to gain traction for health brands looking to tap into loyal followings with credibility. It perfectly supports IPG Health’s goal to not only deliver brand growth for its clients but also improve health outcomes for patients.

Underpinned by IPG Health’s proprietary EPICC suite of tools, Influencer ID ensures gold standard customer engagement and social media strategies are brought to life using patient, caregiver, healthcare provider (HCP) and digital opinion leader (DOL) influencers.

"For many health and pharma brands, having a robust influencer strategy is no longer optional - it's a strategic imperative. We're uniquely placed to help our clients cut through in the online space by tailoring strategies and aligning influencers with a brand's goals while taking into account the varied healthcare systems, regulations and cultural specifities of our region." said Jörg Hempelmann, President, IPG Health EMEA & APAC.

"In a dynamic market like the UK, where more than 80% of healthcare professionals are actively tapping into digital platforms and social media to share knowledge, network with peers, and stay on the cutting edge of industry trends, we’re ready to deliver tailored solutions that leverage our deep understanding of the local market and culture. This is crucial for engaging with audiences in a way that’s not only compliant but truly impactful and relevant." added Shenga Lushugurhi, Senior Engagement Strategist at FCB Health London.

Fully compliant with evolving regulations, including the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), EFPIA (European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations), the British Data Protection Act 2018 and ABPI (Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry), Influencer ID provides end-to-end services including:

Strategic influencer identification and vetting (mega to nano)

Engagement and contracting

Content development and localization

Regulatory and compliance support (including GDPR)

Performance analytics and optimization





The extension of IPG Health’s Influencer ID into Europe follows the arrival of Annie Foster, Group Director of Social Media Creative, who joins IPG Health from Meta and brings a wealth of experience in the health and beauty sectors. She works alongside global lead Casey Ross, formerly of LinkedIn, to drive greater global interconnectivity across agencies and platforms.

