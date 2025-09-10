Verit Advisors’® John Solimine Will Present at the 2025 Midwest Regional Chapter Conference

Chicago, IL, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Solimine, Managing Director of Verit Advisors® will present at the 2025 Midwest Regional Chapter Conference in Oakbrook, IL on September 16-18, 2025, hosted by the ESOP Association. The session’s title is “Financing for a New ESOP” and John’s co-presenters are Brian Roth; National Executive, ESOP Finance & Advisory; Bank of America and Amy Schuster, Managing Director, Co-Head – ESOP Solutions; PNC.

This session will provide an update of the current bank and non-bank financing market for new ESOPs. With the background of the current market environment, the session will explore and present key considerations for new ESOPs in securing financing for transaction and non-transaction purposes. Lastly, actual case studies will be highlighted to illustrate potential financing alternatives for ESOP-owned companies.

John has over 25 years of experience in investment banking and debt capital markets. He began his career at LaSalle Bank (now Bank of America), where he provided debt financing for middle-market private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies. He gained investment banking experience at Bear Stearns and Jefferies & Company in New York. He later joined Equibase Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm. John is a founding member and Managing Director at Verit Advisors, LLC.

About Verit Advisors

Verit Advisors unites sophisticated middle market investment banking capabilities with a client centric boutique, fluent in ESOPs, M&A,debt capital markets, and board advisory services. Integrity, teamwork, service, and innovation are at the heart of the organization, as the Verit team strives to provide unparalleled advice and custom solutions to its clients. Mary Josephs founded Verit Advisors in 2009 in Chicago and has nearly three decades of experience in the world of corporate finance. Josephs and her team are considered to be the foremost experts in ESOP transactions and middle market strategic alternatives.