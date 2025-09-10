China OEMs' Next-generation In-vehicle Infotainment (IVI) System Trends Report 2025 | From AI Voice Interaction in Hongqi to NIO's AI-driven KTV, Explore Over 40 Practical Applications Now.

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OEMs' Next-generation In-vehicle Infotainment (IVI) System Trends Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 'OEMs' Next-generation In-vehicle Infotainment (IVI) System Trends Report, 2025', sorts out iterative development context of mainstream automakers in terms of infotainment systems, characteristics of the latest generation of infotainment systems, and deeply analyzes development trends of in-vehicle infotainment from multiple dimensions such as ecological content, human-machine interaction, and scenario modes, and summarizes more than 40 practical application cases of in-vehicle infotainment systems in detail.



Since ChatGPT set off a global wave of AI large models in 2023, the automotive industry has accelerated its intelligent transformation. Leading automakers have taken the lead in deeply embedding multimodal large models into in-vehicle infotainment systems, and building personalized cockpit ecosystems by analyzing users' driving habits, preferences and scenario needs. With the optimization of algorithms and hardware, training and inference costs of large models have been significantly reduced. Public data shows that in 2025H1, the API call costs of most domestic mainstream large models showed a downward trend.



Benefiting from the promotion of cost reduction, the wave of AI technology popularization is accelerating its penetration into vehicle-side scenarios, redefining the intelligent boundary of the 'third living space'. According to the 'OEMs' Next-generation In-vehicle Infotainment (IVI) System Trends Report, 2025', 7 typical application cases of in-vehicle infotainment systems are listed below.



In-vehicle Human-machine Interaction Scenarios Empowered by AI Technology

Case 1: Voyah Courage Introduces DeepSeek, Making the Cockpit an 'AI Agent'



Voyah Courage's 'Xiaoyao Cockpit' has achieved diversified AI functions such as AI multi-semantic command recognition, AI poetry creation, AI painting, AI couplet matching, AI chat, and AI real-time information retrieval through in-depth integration with DeepSeek, making the Voyah Courage cockpit officially an 'AI agent'.

Case 2: Zeekr Adds AI Eva Intelligent Recommendation Function



After the Zeekr 007 upgraded to OS 6.2, it provides users with active AI intelligent services. The newly added ZEEKR AI Eva intelligent recommendation function can recommend corresponding suggestions according to the scenario. For example, when the vehicle enters a tunnel, to ensure fresh air in the car, Eva will suggest closing the windows and switching the air conditioner to internal circulation mode; when it detects that the user has a lunch break habit, it will recommend turning on the rest mode; according to the user's habits, when the user gets in the car, Eva will recommend turning on seat massage, ventilation, heating and other intelligent recommendations.



Case 3: Hongqi Lingxi Cockpit Integrates Deeply with DeepSeek to Enhance Voice Interaction Experience



The Lingxi Cockpit of Hongqi Tiangong 05 is deeply integrated with the DeepSeek-R1 model. Its intelligent voice system has four sound zone voice recognition functions, supports voiceprint reproduction, 'see and speak' interaction mode, and improves context understanding ability. It also supports dialect interaction such as Sichuan dialect and Cantonese, enabling smooth and natural anthropomorphic dialogue. In addition, the in-vehicle intelligent system can not only record basic setting data such as seat angle and temperature preference but also push personalized music playlists based on user usage data and preference analysis.



Case 4: NIO Introduces Mic-free KTV 2.0, Upgrading KTV Experience with AI Technology



After NIO's Banyan 3.0.0 system OTA, it launched the AI technology-powered Mic-free KTV 2.0. This version adds AI intelligent accompaniment, AI intelligent sound effects, and AI voice filters.

Case 5: Great Wall Motors Launches 'AI Listening Companion' Function, Introducing an Exclusive 'Emotional DJ'



On November 8, 2024, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) and Great Wall Motors launched the 'AI Listening Companion' function. This function comprehensively considers various scenario information such as location, weather, time, and user's emotional state, and combines TME's virtual 'personal DJ' to achieve accurate conversational song recommendations. For example, in the evening when driving in the mountains, if the car owner is in a relaxed mood, the system may recommend a soothing folk song.



In addition to recommending music, the virtual 'personal DJ' can also conduct personalized transitions and song introductions, creating a warm and interesting music sharing atmosphere.



Applications of Vehicle-side Life Service Scenarios Empowered by AI Technology



Case 6: ONVO L60 Customizes In-vehicle AI Voice Ordering Agent - McDonald's Smart Ordering



On May 30, 2025, the Coconut 1.2.0 version pushed by ONVO brought the first in-vehicle AI voice ordering agent - McDonald's smart ordering. Consumers can complete the entire process from ordering, placing an order to payment through natural language voice commands.

Case 7: Lixiang Tongxue Life Assistant Agent Upgraded to Realize Functions such as Food Delivery Ordering and Life Payment



In the OTA7.4 version upgrade of Li Auto in May 31, 2025, the Lixiang Tongxue Life Assistant Agent is linked with the 'Alipay In-vehicle Assistant' to call applets and payment functions for ordering, payment, express query and other functions.



Ordering service: Users can directly call catering services in Alipay applets (such as Starbucks, McDonald's, etc.) through voice commands to complete menu selection, order placement and payment, without manual operation throughout the process. For example, users only need to say 'Lixiang Tongxue, help me order a Starbucks latte', and the system can automatically jump to the corresponding applet and complete the order. In addition to ordering takeout online, the Lixiang Tongxue Life Assistant agent also supports restaurant reservation/queuing services. For example, when a user voice says 'Lixiang Tongxue, I want to eat Haidilao', the Li Auto Student agent can help the user check nearby stores, queue, and even place an order.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of In-vehicle Infotainment (IVI) System

Definition and Research Scope of In-vehicle Infotainment System

Installation Status of Intelligent IVI System for China's Passenger Cars

Intelligent IVI System Installations and Installation Rate

Intelligent IVI System Installations and Proportion (Top 15 Brands)

Intelligent IVI System Installations and Proportion (Top 15 Models)

Installation Status of Intelligent IVI System for Independent Brands' Passenger Cars

Intelligent IVI System Installations and Installation Rate (By Price Range)

Intelligent IVI System Installations and Proportion (Top 15 Brands)

Intelligent IVI System Installations and Proportion (Top 15 Models)

Installation Status of Intelligent IVI System for Joint Ventures' Passenger Cars

Intelligent IVI System Installations and Installation Rate (By Price Range)

Intelligent IVI System Installations and Proportion (Top 15 Brands)

Intelligent IVI System Installations and Proportion (Top 15 Models)

Market Share of Intelligent IVI System (By System)

2 Next-generation IVI Systems of OEMs

BYD

Geely Group

Zeekr

Changan

Avatr

Deepal (Changan Deepal)

Great Wall Motor

WEY

GAC

Trumpchi

FAW Hongqi

Chery

SAIC

Rising Auto

IM Motors

Dongfeng Voyah

Voyah

BMW

Mercedes-Benz

NIO

ONVO

XPeng Motor

Li Auto

Leapmotor

Xiaomi Auto

Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance (HIMA)

Stelato

Luxeed

3 Automotive Ecosystem Content: Socializing Trends

IVI Social Function OTA in The Past Year

More models are equipped with camera functions, allowing drivers and passengers to record the scenariory of the journey at any time

Zeekr 001 / 001 FR upgrades camera functions and introduces AI image creation function

4 Automotive Ecosystem Content: Positioning & Navigation Trends

IVI Navigation Function OTA in The Past Year

Five Major Directions for Automotive Navigation OTA Upgrade

AI+AR navigation technology, automotive navigation enters the 'wearable' era

AMAP and Rokid jointly launch NaviAgent application to build a new 'AI+AR' navigation ecosystem

5 Automotive Ecosystem Content: Audio/Video Trends

IVI Audio/Video APP OTA in The Past Year

Microphone-free karaoke in the cockpit allows users to sing anytime, anywhere

AI technology supports microphone-free karaoke, realizing AI singing accompaniment/AI listening accompaniment/AI tuning and other functions

Case: ONVO mic-free karaoke 2.0 supports AI smart singing, AI karaoke sound effects, AI sound filters, and AI sound optimization

6 Automotive Ecosystem Content: Game Trends

IVI Game APP OTA in The Past Year

Installation Method of Games

Automotive Gaming Trends

Automotive Cloud Gaming Platform

A Game Masterpieces Installed in the Cloud

OEMs are launching e-sports cockpits to provide users with exclusive gaming space

Announcement of 5A-level gaming room mode hardware configuration

7 Automotive HMI Trends

Automotive HMI OTA in The Past Year: Voice

Automotive HMI OTA in The Past Year: Biometrics

Automotive HMI OTA in The Past Year: Vision/Smell

Biometric Technology Further Expands In-Vehicle Payment Functions

Dongfeng Cockpit Upgrades Facial Recognition Payment Function

8 Automotive Scenario Mode Trends

Automotive Scenario Mode OTA in The Past Year

Automotive Scenario Mode Trend 1: 'Quick Command' function, one-click/one-sentence direct access to the scenario

Case

Case (2): Zeekr Smart Sticker + Smart Scenario Workshop, one-click access to personalized scenarios

Automotive Scenario Mode Trend 2

OTA of Typical OEMs' Scenario Mode Customization Functions

Case

9 Other Trends

The in-vehicle application mall is on the cloud, which does not occupy local storage and computing power

