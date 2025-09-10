China Passenger Car Electronic Control Suspension Industry Research Report 2025 | OEM and Supplier Dynamics Analyzed with Focus on Technical Innovations

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Passenger Car Electronic Control Suspension Industry Research Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Air springs evolve from single chamber to dual chambers, CDC evolves from single valve to dual valves



The report sorts out the relevant dynamics of OEMs and suppliers in the field of electronic control suspension in the past year, and analyzed the technical characteristics of their electronic control suspension products.



Since 2023, the installation volume of electronic control suspension in passenger car market has steadily increased. Taking air suspension as an example, in 2024, the installation volume exceeded 800,000 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 38%.



In addition to the performance in the amount of installation volume, the development of front-mounted electronic control suspension of Chinese passenger cars also has many highlights in technology iteration, including the application of dual-chamber air springs, the replacement of electronic shock absorbers with linear motors, the installation of fully active hydraulic electronic shock absorbers, and the first installation of dual-chamber dual-valve suspension of domestic models.



Iteration of air springs from single chamber to dual chamber



The dual-chamber air spring has two chambers, the main chamber and the auxiliary chamber, and the on-off of the two chambers is controlled by solenoid valve. Compared with the mutual influence of stiffness control and vehicle height adjustment of single-chamber air spring, dual-chamber air spring realizes the decoupling of stiffness and height.

The dual-chamber air spring is more in line with the requirements of new energy vehicles for handling and comfort. In the past year, many new energy models including Xpeng G9, Xpeng X9, and Li L9 have chosen to be equipped with dual-chamber air springs.



Dual-valve CDC shock absorber installed on independent brands



The two solenoid valves of the dual-valve CDC control the oil flow rate during compression and stretching respectively, decoupling the damping adjustment of compression and stretching, with faster response speed and larger damping adjustment range. The traditional single-valve CDC uses one solenoid valve to control compression and stretching damping, and the two affect each other.



Take the dual-valve shock absorber equipped with the renewed Li L9 as an example. Switching from a single valve to a dual valve, the damping force of the suspension system is increased by up to 50%. In addition to ensuring sportiness and comfort, it further optimizes pitch and roll performance. With the dual-chamber air spring, the driving performance of the renewed Li L9 is optimized as follows (compared with the 2024 Li L9 dual-chamber single-valve suspension):

The head-up and braking nodding are reduced by 12%

The turning roll is reduced by 24%

The body ups and downs of the flying slope are reduced by 19.5%

The renewed Li L9 is also the first mass-produced model to adopt a dual-valve CDC + dual-chamber air spring suspension combination.

In November 2024, the fully active suspension in 'Xiaomi Intelligent Chassis Pre-research Technology' released by Xiaomi also uses a combination of dual-chamber air springs + dual-valve CDC. According to information released by Xiaomi, the maximum lifting force of the fully active suspension exceeds 44,400N, the suspension adjustment range can reach up to 140mm, and the adjustment speed reaches 100 times that of the air spring.



New gameplay of fully active suspension



Traditional fully active suspension generally uses a hydraulic system with air springs, such as Porsche's Porsche Active Ride (PAR for short). PAR integrates two sets of hydraulic pumps and their control units, and a deceleration mechanism in each active suspension hydraulic pump assembly. Each system is used for the shock absorber on one wheel, so that the four-wheel suspension can be actively and independently adjusted.



NIO ET9, which was launched in December 2024, also uses a hydraulic fully active suspension. Each shock absorber is highly integrated with an independent electric hydraulic pump and a brushless DC motor. The product was jointly developed by NIO and Clearmotion. According to NIO's actual test data, the application of the above-mentioned fully active suspension allows NIO ET9 to perform well in the following driving scenarios:

ET9 can accelerate and start and brake at various speeds of 80-120km/h without nodding or raising its head, so that the body always maintains a nearly horizontal posture

At a speed of 60km/h, it can quickly drive over asymmetric continuous undulating roads, which can effectively suppress the body from swinging sharply on asymmetric undulating roads

At a speed of 80km/h, it can drive over uphill and downhill slopes with a drop of 30cm. When going uphill, the fully active suspension applies the main force to pull down the front of the car to avoid being lifted up by the slope. At the same time, the rear suspension applies the main force to lift the rear of the car to keep the body posture stable; when going downhill, the Tianxing fully active suspension applies the main force to support the body, and then slowly releases it

At a speed of 15km/h, 'lift' the champagne tower over continuous speed bumps. Actively control the suspension journey in the continuous speed bump scenario, so that the wheels can run in line with the speed bump to prevent the body from swaying left and right

In the suspension compression stroke, the fully active suspension of NIO ET9 converts kinetic energy into electrical energy through a hydraulic pump, and can generate up to 5kW of energy recovery.



In addition to the hydraulic solution, BYD has mass-produced and applied a solution that uses motor vibration reduction - Yunnian-Z. Yunnian-Z replaces traditional shock absorbers with linear motors and is equipped with air springs. Also, because the motor has the functions of both working and generating electricity, Yunnian-Z can also achieve energy recovery in the suspension compression stroke.



From the data, the full-link execution time of Yunnian-Z is only 5ms, the body adjustment accuracy is only 1mm, and the adjustment speed can reach 500mm/s. The peak power of the four motors plus system reaches 50kW.



From the perspective of vehicle driving performance, the main improvements of Yangwang U7 equipped with Yunnian-Z include:

When the vehicle accelerates and decelerates rapidly from 0 to 100 km/h, the pitch angle can be less than 0.5, and the user can hardly feel the pitch

The negative roll angle function that the maximum angle when turning is -2 effectively improves the roll feeling caused by inertia when cornering

When the vehicle is driving at high speed, passes through the road-bridge connection, it is easy to cause a jump due to the change in road slope. Yunnian-Z can pull the body at one time to achieve a zero-throw jump in the sense of body

Yunnian-Z can also achieve active defense capabilities. When the vehicle encounters a side collision, the body is instantly lifted on one side to transfer the collision to the area with higher body strength to ensure driving safety

In the past year, the technical iteration of electronic control suspension in key components such as shock absorbers and air springs has shown a 'multi-point blossoming' development pattern. It is expected that more fully active suspensions will be installed in the next one to two years, further improving the penetration rate of electronic control suspensions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Electronic Control Suspension Industry

Automotive Suspension System

Definition and Classification of Electronically Controlled Suspension System

Semi-active Suspension

Semi-active Suspension Mainstream Solutions

CDC (Continuously Damping Control)

MRC (Magnetic Ride Control)

Magnetorheological Effect

Active Suspension

Air Suspension Definition

Main Components of Air Suspension: Air Spring

Main Components of Air Suspension: Air Supply Unit

Evolution of Air Suspension Technology

Advantages and Disadvantages of Air Suspension

Air Suspension Raw Materials and Suppliers

Major Models Equipped with Air Suspension

Magic Carpet Suspension

Comparison between Several Electronic Control Suspensions

Main Manufacturers of Electronic Control Suspension and Their Supporting Customers

Manufacturers of Key Components of Electronic Control Suspension and Their Supporting Customers

Application of Electric Suspension in Passenger Car OEMs

Electronic Control Suspension Installation

CDC Hydraulic Suspension Assembly: Assembly Volume and Assembly Rate

CDC Hydraulic Suspension Assembly: by Price Range

CDC Hydraulic Suspension Assembly: by Brand

Air Suspension Assembly: Assembly Volume and Assembly Rate

Air Suspension Assembly: by Price Range

Air Suspension Assembly Status: by Brand

2 Research on Electronic Control Suspension Suppliers

Continental

Beijing West Industries

Vibracoustic

Dynamics

ZF

SACHS (ZF brand, but listed separately in text)

Mando

Baolong Automotive

KH Automotive Technologies (KHAT)

Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts Co., Ltd.

Dingyu Intelligent Technology (subsidiary of Zhongding)

Tuopu Group

Gates Electronics

Nanyang CIJAN

Exquisite Automotive Systems

Active Intelligent

Smarter Eye

Tianrun Industrial

Schaeffler

3 Research on Electronic Control Suspension Supply Chain

Tenneco

Monroe

Bilstein

LORD

Bohai New Material

Cosmartor

Add Industry

Upward Technology

ClearMotion

UAES

Chengdu Mingran Intelligent Technology

SDrive Technology

Jingwei Hirain

AMK China

WABCO

LeeKr Technology

4 Research on Application of Electronic Control Suspension for Domestic Passenger Cars

BYD

Li Auto

NIO

Full Active Suspension: SkyRide Suspension

ClearMotion Product Features

Suspension control system

Air Suspension Application Case

Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance (HIMA)

Huawei Intelligent Chassis 1.0

Huawei Turing Chassis Application Case - AITO M9

Huawei Turing Longxing Platform

Cadillac

Magnetic Ride Control (MRC)

Application Case of MRC 4.0: Escalade IQ

RTD Active Electro-Hydraulic Suspension

GM's New Electromagnetic Suspension Technology Patent

Geely

Lynk & Co Digital Chassis Built on SPA Evo

Lynk & Co's Electronic Control Suspension Application Case: Lynk & Co 009

Zeekr's Electronic Control Suspension Application Case: Zeekr 001

Hongqi

Fully Active Suspension Under the Tiangong Platform

Fully Active Suspension System

Air Suspension Application Case: Hongqi H9

5 Summary and Development Trend of Electronic Control Suspension Industry

Suspension Becomes a Key of Intelligent Chassis before Scale Application of EMB and SBW

Electronically Controlled Dampers Have Undergone Three Product Form Iterations

Air Suspension Evolved from Single-chamber to Dual-chamber

Cost Reduction Through Localization Drives Increased Installations of Air Suspensions

Active Pre-scanning and AI Algorithm Create the Pre-response Capability of Electronically Controlled Suspension, and Magic Carpet Suspension Is Developing Rapidly

Xpeng

Chery

Mercedes-Benz

BMW

Audi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aw8wkz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.