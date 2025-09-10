2025 Global Industrial Internet Conference Kicks Off Successfully in Shenyang

SHENYANG, China, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 6, the 2025 Global Industrial Internet Conference (GIIC) opened to great fanfare in the Industrial Museum of China in Shenyang. Since the first session of GIIC in 2019, the conference has already been held for six times. Since then, the GIIC has evolved into a full-spectrum event with global influence in the field of industrial internet, and emerged as a crucial platform conducive to exchange, cooperation and joint development for the global industry.

This year's conference was themed "Digital New Chapter, Intelligent Manufacturing of New Quality" and continued until September 8. During the span of the event, leading enterprises from both the supply and demand sides of industrial internet descended on the Industrial Museum of China in Shenyang, and showcased industrial internet application scenarios of artificial intelligence, large model and other frontier technologies and equipment. The event focused on high-end, intelligent and green development of related industries, and also organized more than 20 forums and thematic exchange sessions.

Government delegates, corporate guests, experts and scholars from nations such as China, the U.S., Brazil, Greece, Republic of Korea, Cambodia, Azerbaijan, Egypt, Belgium and Thailand gathered in Shenyang, where they discussed changes in industries and explored opportunities of development.

Wang Xinwei, Governor of Liaoning Province, remarked that Liaoning's pursuit of the "digital Liaoning, powerful province in smart manufacturing" strategy entails positioning industrial internet as one of the province's 22 industrial clusters that will receive key support, with the goals of accelerating the digitized, networked and intelligent transformation of manufacturing. In the future, Liaoning will maximize the "key variables" of artificial intelligence to empower a new type of industrialization and foster new types of production capacities.

Source: GIIC Organizing Committee