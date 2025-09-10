Fangzhou and Innovent Biologics Form Strategic Alliance for AI-Powered Weight Management Solutions

SHANGHAI, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangzhou Inc. ("Fangzhou" or the "Company") (06086.HK), a leader in AI-driven Internet healthcare solutions, signed a strategic partnership with Innovent Biologics to integrate digital health services with innovative therapies in metabolic diseases and weight management. Fangzhou’s founder, chairman and CEO Dr. Xie Fangmin and Innovent Biologics Vice President of Retail Tan Zaiqiang attended the signing ceremony.





The alliance will bring together Fangzhou’s AI-enabled “H2H” digital healthcare ecosystem and Innovent’s pipeline of novel therapies for diabetes and obesity, pioneering a new model that blends AI technology, innovative products and personalized services. The partnership comes as China’s weight management market accelerates, with JPMorgan estimating that the market for weight management drug could reach US$14.9 billion by 2030.

China has elevated weight management to a public health priority. In 2024, the National Health Commission and 15 other departments launched a three-year “Weight Management Year” campaign. In April 2025, the National Patriotic Health Campaign Committee incorporated healthy weight initiatives into the “Healthy China” framework.

Dr. Xie Fangmin, founder, chairman, and CEO of Fangzhou, commented, “We are excited to partner with Innovent Biologics. Together, we will work to establish a new paradigm that integrates breakthrough medicines with digital health for better patient outcomes.”

The collaboration will initially focus on diabetes and obesity. Fangzhou will deploy its “XS Core” AI large language model which powers five key products: AI Medication Finder, AI Health Manager, AI Doctor Assistant, AI Academic Assistant and AI-Powered Search. These tools aim to deliver personalized, 24/7 digital care and enhance patient education.

Innovent’s next-generation weight management therapy, Mazdutide, demonstrated significant weight reduction and improvements across multiple health markers, including blood pressure, lipids and uric acid[1]. The drug was also named one of 2025’s “Top 10 Most Anticipated Medicines” globally.

Through this partnership, patients will gain convenient access to medication support via AI Medication Finder, while AI Health Manager will provide monitoring, personalized guidance and education to strengthen treatment adherence.

Looking ahead, the companies plan to deepen their collaboration in AI-powered health management, expanding access to innovative therapies and enhancing the quality and efficiency of chronic disease care in China.

About Innovent Biologics

Founded in 2011, Innovent Biologics develops and commercializes innovative therapies across oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, autoimmune disorders and ophthalmology.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (06086.HK) is China’s leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 52.8 million registered users and 229,000 physicians (as of June 30, 2025). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit https://investors.jianke.com.

[1] Linong Ji, et al. Once-Weekly Mazdutide in Chinese Adults with Obesity or Overweight. The New England Journal of Medicine. 2025

