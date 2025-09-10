UXLINK CEO Rolland Saf Announces Candidacy for 2032 Cameroonian Presidential Election





TOKYO, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On his 35th birthday, Rolland Saf, fintech entrepreneur and CEO of UXLINK, officially declared his candidacy for the next Cameroonian presidential election. This announcement marks the start of a six-year journey of preparation toward #Cameroon2032.

Having lived, studied, and worked across the globe, Rolland brings a unique international perspective, yet his heart and vision remain firmly rooted in Cameroon. As the leader of a global Web3 project, he has shown how to build systems that foster opportunity, transparency, and prosperity — skills he now seeks to apply to national development.

Rolland Saf’s campaign is built on five key pillars:

Fighting corruption through digital governance

Expanding infrastructure in roads, water, power, and healthcare

Empowering youth and entrepreneurs with access to capital and mentorship

Expanding digital and financial literacy across the nation

Unlocking the power of the Cameroonian diaspora



“My vision is a united, innovative, and prosperous Cameroon — where success is determined by talent and hard work, not privilege,” Rolland Saf stated.

This vision is anchored in a new movement: NEW MAGA — Make Africa (the birthplace of humanity) Great Again.By linking Web3 innovation with real-world progress, Rolland aims to position Cameroon — and Africa — as a global beacon of transformation in the digital era.

Importantly, Rolland will continue his role as CEO of UXLINK, the world’s largest Web3 social infrastructure project, now connecting more than 54 million users worldwide. His candidacy complements, rather than conflicts with, his leadership at UXLINK — reflecting a unified mission to advance digital trust, financial inclusion, and human empowerment both online and offline.

This is our moment. Let’s #MakeAfricaGreatAgain.

