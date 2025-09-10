Global Industrial Biomanufacturing Market Report 2026-2036: Sustainability, Synthetic Biology, and Circular Economy Drive Growth

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Biomanufacturing Market 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial biomanufacturing market represents a transformative force in industrial production. This sector encompasses the production of pharmaceuticals, industrial chemicals, biofuels, biomaterials, and specialty products through biological processes, fundamentally reshaping how humanity approaches manufacturing. Biomanufacturing's significance extends far beyond economic metrics, positioning itself as a cornerstone of sustainable industrial development. Unlike traditional petrochemical manufacturing that relies on finite fossil fuel resources, biomanufacturing utilizes renewable biological feedstocks including agricultural residues, algae, and even carbon dioxide. This transition addresses critical resource scarcity challenges while reducing dependence on volatile petroleum markets.

The sector's contribution to the circular economy is particularly profound. Biomanufacturing processes excel at converting waste streams into valuable products, exemplifying circular economy principles. Agricultural waste becomes biofuels, food processing byproducts transform into specialty chemicals, and municipal solid waste generates bioplastics. This waste-to-value conversion reduces landfill burdens while creating economic value from previously discarded materials.

Environmental benefits are substantial and measurable. Biomanufacturing typically reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 30-80% compared to conventional processes, with some applications achieving carbon neutrality or even carbon negativity. The mild operating conditions of biological processes - typically 20-80C versus 200-800C for chemical processes - dramatically reduce energy consumption. Water usage often decreases through closed-loop systems and biological treatment processes that simultaneously purify and utilize water resources.

Biomanufactured drugs, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and gene therapies, have revolutionized medical treatment while establishing robust regulatory frameworks that benefit other sectors. Industrial biotechnology applications are rapidly expanding, with bio-based chemicals, enzymes, and materials increasingly replacing petroleum-derived alternatives. Innovation drivers include advances in synthetic biology, which enable precise engineering of biological systems for specific applications. CRISPR gene editing, artificial intelligence, and automated bioprocessing are accelerating development cycles while reducing costs. These technological advances are making biomanufacturing economically competitive with traditional processes across an expanding range of products.

Regulatory support is strengthening globally, with governments implementing policies that favor bio-based products through tax incentives, carbon pricing, and procurement preferences. Challenges persist, including scale-up complexities, regulatory approval timelines, and competition from established petrochemical industries. However, the convergence of environmental necessity, technological capability, and economic opportunity positions biomanufacturing as an essential component of sustainable industrial development.

The circular economy integration is particularly evident in emerging biorefinery concepts that process multiple feedstocks into diverse product portfolios, maximizing resource utilization while minimizing waste generation. These integrated approaches represent the future of sustainable manufacturing, where biological processes serve as the foundation for truly circular industrial ecosystems.

The Global Industrial Biomanufacturing Market 2026-2036 report provides an exhaustive analysis of the rapidly expanding biomanufacturing industry. This comprehensive market intelligence study examines the transformative shift toward biological production systems across pharmaceuticals, industrial chemicals, biofuels, biomaterials, and specialty applications.

The biomanufacturing market represents a critical nexus of sustainability, innovation, and economic growth, addressing global challenges including climate change, resource scarcity, and industrial decarbonization. This sector leverages living systems and biological processes to manufacture products traditionally produced through petrochemical routes, offering superior environmental profiles and often enhanced performance characteristics.

The report analyzes eight primary market segments: biopharmaceuticals, industrial enzymes, biofuels, bioplastics, biochemicals, bio-agritech, specialty chemicals, and emerging applications. Geographic analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East/Africa markets with detailed country-level assessments. Competitive landscape analysis profiles over 1,050 companies across the value chain, from technology developers to commercial manufacturers.

The study identifies key strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and technology licensing agreements shaping market evolution. Innovation trends including cell-free systems, continuous manufacturing, and circular economy integration receive detailed examination.

Report Scope:

Executive Summary and Market Overview Global market sizing and growth projections 2026-2036 Technology trends and innovation drivers Regulatory landscape and policy impacts Competitive dynamics and market structure

Production Technologies and Manufacturing Systems Upstream processing: cell culture, fermentation advances Synthetic biology tools: CRISPR, DNA synthesis, protein engineering Downstream processing improvements and automation Alternative feedstocks and sustainability frameworks Scale-up strategies and commercial manufacturing

Biopharmaceuticals Market Monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines Cell and gene therapies, nucleic acid therapeutics Generative biology and AI-driven drug discovery Market growth drivers, regulatory frameworks Company profiles of 131 leading organizations

Industrial Enzymes and Biocatalysts Market Detergent, food processing, textile applications Bioenergy enzymes and carbon capture technologies Plastics recycling and waste management applications Technology readiness assessments and market forecasts Profiles of 59 specialized enzyme companies

Biofuels Market Bioethanol, biodiesel, biogas production pathways Advanced biofuels: renewable diesel, bio-aviation fuel Feedstock analysis: first through fourth-generation Regional market dynamics and policy frameworks Analysis of 212 biofuel companies globally

Bioplastics Market PLA, PHAs, bio-based polyethylene markets Cellulose-based and starch-based alternatives Application markets and performance characteristics Sustainability profiles and end-of-life management Comprehensive profiles of 585 companies

Biochemicals Market Organic acids, amino acids, alcohol production Bio-based monomers and polymer intermediates Beauty and personal care applications Market economics and competitive positioning Analysis of 158 biochemical companies

Bio-Agritech Market Biopesticides, biofertilizers, biostimulants Agricultural enzymes and crop enhancement Regulatory frameworks and adoption patterns Market growth projections by application Profiles of 105 bio-agritech innovators



The report includes these components:

PDF report. Print edition also available.

Comprehensive Excel spreadsheet of all data.

Mid-year Update

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Definition and Scope of Industrial Biomanufacturing

1.2 Overview of Industrial Biomanufacturing Processes

1.3 Key Components of Industrial Biomanufacturing

1.4 Importance of Industrial Biomanufacturing in the Global Economy

1.5 Colours of Biotechnology

1.6 Markets

1.7 AI and Robotics in Biomanufacturing

1.8 Other Advanced and Emerging Technologies in Biomanufacturing

2 PRODUCTION

2.1 Microbial Fermentation

2.2 Mammalian Cell Culture

2.3 Plant Cell Culture

2.4 Insect Cell Culture

2.5 Transgenic Animals

2.6 Transgenic Plants

2.7 Technologies

2.8 Scale of Production

2.9 Mode of Operation

2.10 Host Organisms

3 BIOPHARMACEUTICALS

3.1 Overview

3.2 Technology/materials analysis

3.3 Market analysis

3.4 Company profiles (131 company profiles)

4 INDUSTRIAL ENZYMES (BIOCATALYSTS)

4.1 Overview

4.2 Technology/materials analysis

4.3 Market analysis

4.4 Company profiles (63 company profiles)

5 BIOFUELS

5.1 Overview

5.2 Technology/materials analysis

5.3 Market analysis

5.4 Company profiles (233 company profiles)

6 BIOPLASTICS

6.1 Overview

6.2 Technology/materials analysis

6.3 Market analysis

6.4 Company profiles (581 company profiles)

7 BIOCHEMICALS

7.1 Overview

7.2 Technology/materials analysis

7.3 Market analysis

7.4 Company profiles (138 company profiles)

8 BIO-AGRITECH

8.1 Overview

8.2 Technology/materials analysis

8.3 Market analysis

8.4 Company profiles (105 company profiles)

