Top Five Trends Shaping the Alcoholic Drinks Market in 2025

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top Five Trends in Alcoholic Drinks" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The alcohol industry remains on the defensive, facing a perfect storm of cyclical macroeconomic upheaval and structural lifestyle shifts. Which are the key trends deciphering that predicament and offering a pathway to growth against the gloom?



The Top Five Trends in Alcoholic Drinks global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Alcoholic Drinks market in both the off-trade and the on-trade, it highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands by total volume, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Key Report Findings

Structural and cyclical: A perfect storm

From structural lifestyle shifts to cyclical macroeconomic headwinds, risks will remain skewed to the downside in the short to medium term.

Moderation's intoxicating potential

As sober curiosity gains further traction, consumption rates and occasions remain under pressure. However, non-alcoholic adult beverages are witnessing skyrocketing performances and are becoming embedded in drinking rituals.

RTDs shapeshift yet again

As the hard seltzer wave fades away, spirit-based, wine-based and non-alcoholic RTDs are coming under the spotlight, spearheading innovation and reconnecting with brand promiscuous younger demographics.

Localisation gains traction

Domestic production is rising as an answer to a fragmented and polarised world that is increasingly turning inwards. Mirroring overarching deglobalisation trends, going local could be an answer to markets beset by tariffs, barriers and trade disputes, while capitalising on a renewed sense of national pride.

An antidote to a polarised, fragmented world

As neoprohibitionist rhetoric gains traction, the industry will need to be vocal about its role as a pillar of community and, ultimately, bringing people together against the backdrop of creeping isolationism.

Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction Expert's view of alcoholic drinks in 2024 Key findings Finding opportunity against a sobering backdrop Top five trends in alcoholic drinks Top five trends uncovered

From polycrisis to permacrisis? Cyclical or structural? Guinness: a stout pushback against stagnation and sobering headwinds Inherent resilience against the tides of crisis

From internationalisation to a domestic focus Deglobalisation in action? Single malt evolving beyond its Scotch roots Going local: navigating a post-globalisation world

Downsizing: a cocktail of affordable indulgence and moderation Smaller answers to big questions Patron El Alto mini: small solution to bigger problems? Smaller sizes: An answer to bigger problems?

Sober curiosity, "zebra striping" and functionality An intoxicatingly sober future Curiously experimental: "It's not a beer, it's a boost" The intoxicating appeal of sobriety

Ready to dominate: RTDs back in the spotlight RTDs: Back under the spotlight Surfing the spirit-based RTD wave: Surfside RTDs are dead, long live RTDs

Conclusion Future implications Opportunities for growth



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p8cdmq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.