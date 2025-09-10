Diamonds Market Outlook Report to 2029: Lab-Grown Diamonds Gain Traction for Sustainability and Cost

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diamonds Market Outlook to 2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Diamonds Market, valued at USD 105 billion, is witnessing significant growth driven by increased consumer demand for luxury goods, particularly in emerging markets. This upsurge is largely fueled by a rising preference for diamond jewelry, often linked to key life events such as engagements and weddings. Another pivotal trend is the surge in popularity of lab-grown diamonds, which offer a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to natural stones.

Dominant players in the market include India, Belgium, and the United States, benefitting from established trading hubs and processing facilities. India is renowned for its cutting and polishing expertise, Belgium stands as a critical trading center, and the U.S. leads in consumer spending power, significantly shaping global market trends.

In 2024, the U.S. government introduced regulations to enhance the traceability of diamonds, focusing on conflict diamonds from Russia. These regulations mandate detailed documentation and self-certification from importers, ensuring ethical sourcing and supporting human rights initiatives, thus increasing transparency throughout the supply chain.

Global Diamonds Market Segmentation

By Source: The market comprises natural and synthetic (lab-grown) diamonds. Traditional natural diamonds, valued for their rarity, coexist with the rapidly growing synthetic segment, gaining traction among environmentally conscious and budget-minded consumers. The acceptance of lab-grown diamonds is evolving consumer preferences by leveraging technological advancements and strategic marketing.

By Application: Diamonds find primary applications in jewelry, industrial uses, and investments. The jewelry segment dominates, driven by the demand for engagement rings and luxury adornments. Industrial diamonds are vital for cutting, grinding, and drilling. Though smaller, the investment segment is increasing as diamonds are seen as stable assets. The trend of personalized and bespoke jewelry further boosts this segment's growth.

Global Diamonds Market Competitive Landscape

The market is typified by intense competition among key players like De Beers Group, Alrosa, Rio Tinto, Signet Jewelers, and Tiffany & Co. These companies benefit from extensive distribution networks, robust brand recognition, and ethical sourcing commitments. Meanwhile, lab-grown diamond producers are challenging traditional entities by shifting consumer preferences.

Global Diamonds Market Industry Analysis

Growth Drivers

Increasing Consumer Demand for Luxury Goods: The luxury goods sector is expanding due to rising disposable incomes and changing consumer tastes. With global luxury spending projected to hit €1.5 trillion in 2024 and personal luxury goods sales expected to grow by 4% annually, the uptick in high-net-worth individuals is propelling luxury item demand, including diamonds.

Rising Popularity of Lab-Grown Diamonds: Lab-grown diamonds offer environmental benefits, generating substantially less mineral waste and requiring fewer resources. They significantly curtail greenhouse gas emissions when manufactured using renewable energy, contributing positively to sustainability efforts. However, their impact varies based on the energy source employed during production.

Expansion of E-commerce Platforms for Diamond Sales: The growth of e-commerce is revolutionizing diamond sales, with 40% of consumers preferring online purchases for convenience and choice. Digital marketing and virtual try-ons boost consumer confidence, allowing for global reach and inventory efficiency, reshaping traditional retail and spurring growth in online sales.

Market Challenges

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices: The industry faces challenges from volatile raw material prices, influenced by supply chain disruptions and geopolitical issues, complicating cost management for manufacturers and retailers and impacting pricing and demand.

Ethical Sourcing Concerns: Ethical sourcing is crucial as consumers seek transparency around conflict diamonds. Companies are enhancing certification and traceability to assure responsible sourcing, though a lack of standardized global regulations imposes challenges, potentially hindering growth.

Global Diamonds Market Future Outlook

None's diamond market outlook is positive, propelled by changing consumer preferences and technological advancements. A focus on sustainability and ethical sourcing is anticipated to drive demand for lab-grown diamonds. Retail innovations, such as augmented reality, are expected to attract younger consumers. Companies adapting to these trends will likely capture market share and spur industry innovation.

Market Opportunities

Growth in Emerging Markets: Emerging markets in None provide ample opportunities for diamond sales, with an expanding middle class driving demand for accessible luxury items like diamonds, seen both as status symbols and investment assets.

Innovations in Diamond Cutting and Design: Technological advancements in cutting offer opportunities for unique designs and enhanced aesthetics. A growing interest in customized and personalized jewelry in None encourages innovation, providing retailers with a competitive edge.

