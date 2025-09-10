China Passenger Car HUD Industry Report 2025 | XPeng and Huawei Join Hands to Create a New AR-HUD Experience, with AR Composition Engine Algorithm Being the Key

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Passenger Car HUD Industry Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 'China Passenger Car HUD Industry Report, 2025', which sorts out the HUD installation situation, the dynamics of upstream, midstream and downstream manufacturers in the HUD industry chain, compares and analyzes HUD products of various manufacturers, and finally forecasts and analyzes future technical trends and market size of the HUD industry.
HUD installation volume grows significantly, with the 2025 installations approaching 5 million units
In 2024, the HUD installations reached 3.55 million units, a year-on-year increase of 63.0%, and the installation rate reached 15.5%, a year-on-year expansion of 5.2 percentage points. From January to April 2025, the HUD installations were close to 1.1 million units, a year-on-year increase of 27.6%.
From the perspective of HUD product types, C-HUD has gradually withdrawn from the pre-installation market, and the market share of AR-HUD has been continuously increasing. In 2024, the proportion of AR-HUD increased to 26.0%, a year-on-year increase of 15.4 percentage points.
Specifically for the AR-HUD category, in 2024, the installations of AR-HUD exceeded 900,000 units, a substantial year-on-year increase of 300.7%; from January to April 2025, that of AR-HUD was close to 250,000 units, and it is expected that the annual installations of AR-HUD will exceed 1 million units in 2025.
From January to April 2025, in AR-HUD installation price ranges, the 150,000-200,000 yuan range had the highest proportion, exceeding 25%. In this range, there are models with 100% AR-HUD installation rate, such as Deepal S07, Deepal L07, and Zeekr X.
In the brand ranking of AR-HUD installations from January to April 2025, Deepal ranked first with 56,000 units, with a market share of 22.8%, and many models under this brand had a 100% AR-HUD installation rate.
XPeng and Huawei join hands to create a new AR-HUD experience, with AR composition engine algorithm being the key
In June 2025, XPeng and Huawei jointly released the 'ZhuiGuang Panoramic Head-Up Display'. This product adopts Huawei's self-developed automotive-grade imaging module and AR composition engine, while XPeng is responsible for the full-scenario AR-HUD application, the layout of HMI (Human-Machine Interface module) and the provision of vehicle data.
In addition to providing its LCoS optical machine, Huawei's another important contribution lies in its AR engine product. With the empowerment of Huawei's AR engine, XPeng ZhuiGuang Panoramic Head-Up Display can suppress more than 80% of the problem that the virtual image does not fit the real scene caused by frame vibration. In addition, it also provides slope compensation algorithm and time delay compensation algorithm.
A good AR engine can effectively reduce the discomfort caused to drivers by problems such as mismatch between AR-HUD display images and real scenes, image jitter, and image occlusion. At present, in addition to the hardware-software integration solution, there are also some hardware-software decoupling solution in domestic AR-HUD. Taking the AR composition engine as an example, a relatively mature domestic solution is Neusoft's AR For Car software product.
Neusoft AR For Car is actually a cockpit-level AR software product, with cockpit full-view AR construction capabilities. In addition to HUD, it also supports AR content presentation on displays such as instrument panels, center console, and electronic rearview mirrors. It can create AR content experiences including intelligent driving, map navigation, social entertainment, and vehicle information.
Neusoft AR For Car solution includes three tools: AR Studio designer platform, AR SDK developer platform, and AR real-scene simulation test platform. Among them:
- AR Studio designer platform provides visual AR scene editing, rapid generation of AR applications, real-time preview of user experience design, etc., which can effectively improve the efficiency of AR application development and simplify the cooperation mode between designers and developers.
- AR SDK developer platform realizes the hardware-software separation solution, supports cross-platform and flexible deployment, can empower vehicle manufacturers to realize self-research of AR applications, and can quickly iterate user experience.
- AR real-scene simulation test platform can quickly present AR design effects and shorten the development cycle of automobile enterprises.
- With the help of the above tools, OEMs can create cross-platform AR products with a unified brand tone and meet the needs of OTA rapid iteration.
Xiaomi YU7 is mass-produced and first equipped with P-HUD
In June 2025, Xiaomi YU7 was released, which is the first mass-produced model in China equipped with P-HUD (Xiaomi calls it: Skyline Screen). The product is jointly created by TCL CSOT and ADAYO, among which TCL CSOT provides three 11.98-inch Mini LED screens, and ADAYO provides P-HUD imaging technology support.
P-HUD was first equipped on BMW concept models, which BMW called 'Panoramic HUD'. At the 2025 CES exhibition, BMW's new generation intelligent cockpit system 'Panoramic iDrive' was also equipped with P-HUD products, which is expected to be mass-produced on BMW models in 2026.
In addition to the above-mentioned TCL CSOT and ADAYO, there are many manufacturers on the supplier side that have launched similar solution, including Continental Group, BOE, New Vision, E-Lead Electronics, Harman, Valeo, Hyundai Mobis, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Overview of HUD Industry
- Key Parameters of HUD
- Necessities of HUD in Intelligent Cockpits
- Main Types of HUD
- Display Characteristics of Different Types of HUDs
- Main Advantages of AR-HUD
- Improvements AR-HUD Offers to Cockpit Displays
- Key Technologies of AR-HUD
- Main Components of AR-HUD
- Main Challenges in AR-HUD Design
- Exploded View Drawing of HUD
- China's HUD Regulations
- Foreign HUD Regulations
- HUD Industry Chain
Chapter 2 Development Trends of HUD Industry
- AR-HUD is developing rapidly in both quality and quantity
- Multi-focal plane...
- Display panel manufacturers set off a Micro LED HUD craze
- P-HUD will usher in rapid development
- AR-HUD is developing towards larger FoV, farther VID, and larger imaging screen
Chapter 3 HUD Applications
- Brands Installing Passenger Car HUDs, and Overall Installations and Installation Rate in China
- HUD Installation in Passenger Cars in China: by OEM Type
- HUD Installation in Passenger Cars in China: by Price Range
- HUD Installation in Passenger Cars in China: by Energy Type
- HUD Installation in Passenger Cars in China: by Vehicle Type
- HUD Installation in Passenger Cars in China: by Brand
- HUD Installation in Passenger Cars in China: by Car Model
- HUD Installation in Passenger Cars in China: by Product Type
- Market Share of Passenger Car HUD Suppliers in China
- Competitive Landscape of Passenger Car HUD Suppliers in China
- AR-HUD Installation in Passenger Cars in China
- AR-HUD Installation in Passenger Cars in China: by OEM Type
- AR-HUD Installation in Passenger Cars in China: by Price Range
- AR-HUD Installation in Passenger Cars in China: by Brand
- AR-HUD Installation in Passenger Cars in China: by Car Model
- AR-HUD Installation in Passenger Cars in China: by Technology Type
- Market Share of Passenger Car AR-HUD Suppliers in China
- HUD Market Size (2022-2029E)
Chapter 4 AR-HUD Application by OEMs
- Mercedes-Benz
- Volkswagen
- Audi
- Geely
- Changan
- BAIC
- Chery
- Dongfeng Voyah
- BYD
- Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance (HIMA)
- XPeng Motor
- NIO
- Xiaomi Auto
- Changan Mazda
Chapter 5 HUD Suppliers
- Nippon Seiki
- Continental
- Denso
- Panasonic
- LG
- Maxell
- Yazaki
- Envisics
- Harman
- Hyundai Mobis
- CY Vision
- FIC (First International Computer)
- ADAYO
- Crystal Optech
- Jiangcheng
- New Vision
- E-Lead Electronics
- FUTURUS
- Huawei
- Neusoft Group
- OneSight
- ASU TECH
- Jingwei Hirain
- Hardstone
- ReaVis
- Zinger
- LNGIN
- Chief Technology
- O-Film
- Tianma Microelectronics
- Coretronic
- TCL CSOT
- Tinnove
- Desay SV
Chapter 6 HUD Industry Chain
- Kyocera
- BOE
- BOE Varitronix
- iView Displays
- Goertek
- Nanyang Lida Optic-electronics
- LM Jade Chip
- Ricoh
- CarUX
- AUO
- HGC (Wuhan) Technology
- TI (Texas Instruments)
- SmartVision
- Himax Technologies
- Microvision
- Epson
- Omnivision
- Huixinchen Industria
- XDMicro
- Renesas Electronics
- Nichia
- ams OSRAM
- Jufei Optoelectronics
- Sunny Optical
- Fran Optics
- Liangyu Optical Technology
- Crystal Optech
- Yutong Optical Technology
- Jinhui Optical Technology
- Lochn Optics
- Tripole Optoelectronics
- SVG Tech
- DigiLens
- Fuyao Glass
- Zhimou Windshield
- AGC
- Corning
- Saint-Gobain
- Sekisui Chemical
- Eastman
- Rijiu Optoelectronics
- Ceres Holographics
