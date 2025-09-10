Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 54 – 2025

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

10 September 2025

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 3 – 9 September 2025:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 2,470,500 695,982,726 3 September 2025 28,000 237.82 6,658,960 4 September 2025 28,000 240.19 6,725,320 5 September 2025 28,000 242.24 6,782,720 8 September 2025 26,000 242.52 6,305,520 9 September 2025 24,000 241.73 5,801,520 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 2,604,500 728,256,766

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 3,051,356 B shares corresponding to 1.44 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 3 – 9 September 2025 is enclosed.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

