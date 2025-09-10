Europe Home Infusion Therapy Market Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Pfizer, Smith & Nephew, Terumo, J&J, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Baxter Int'l, ICU Medical, and Eli Lilly

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Home Infusion Therapy Market Outlook and Forecast 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Home Infusion Therapy Market is anticipated to grow to US$ 21.85 billion by 2033, growing from US$ 13.08 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.87% for the period from 2025 to 2033. Growth is driven by the growing incidence of chronic conditions, aging populations, and growing needs for cost-efficient, home-based treatments. Healthcare policies supporting the growth of infusion devices also fuel the growth of the market in Europe.







Europe's aging population is resulting in a greater number of patients with chronic conditions like cancer, diabetes, immune deficiencies, and infections that need long-term intravenous therapy. Home infusion therapy enables such patients to undergo treatment in the comfort of their own homes, enhancing quality of life and treatment compliance.

Since the elderly population is on the rise, the demand for affordable, home-based care options such as infusion therapy is likely to increase throughout the region. In terms of actual causes of death, chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease, diabetes, and mental illness account for 85% of deaths in the EU. Cancer resulting from all causes is the leading cause of mortality under the age of 65, while cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of mortality after the age of 65.



Cost-Effectiveness and Hospitalization Decrease



European healthcare systems are under stress to cut down on hospital overcrowding and expense. Home infusion therapy provides a cost-saving option by decreasing inpatient stays without diminishing the quality of treatment. It reduces the risk of hospital-borne infections and allows patients to heal in a comfort zone.

With encouraging government policies and payers interested in minimizing healthcare spending, the transition to therapies at home is turning into a long-term trend in Europe. The planned centralised Health Technology Assessment system in 2025, as well as the 2023 renovation of the EU pharmaceutical law, will help create a more favorable climate for healthcare innovation to create an even more innovative, and competitive market.



Technological Progress and Telemonitoring



Technological progress in portable infusion pumps, intelligent IV systems, and telemonitoring technologies has greatly improved the efficacy and safety of home infusion therapy. Patients can be remotely monitored in real-time by healthcare professionals, allowing for quick response to complications. These advancements have boosted patient confidence and physician acceptance, further driving market growth and greater access to cutting-edge therapies beyond traditional clinical environments.



Difficulties in the Europe Home Infusion Therapy Market

Variability in Reimbursement and Healthcare Policy



Another major issue in the European home infusion therapy market is the absence of standardized reimbursement systems within countries. Whereas countries such as Germany and France provide strong support for home care, others are behind, resulting in uneven access. These disparities restrict the growth of home infusion services, particularly in Eastern Europe, and make it difficult for multinational providers to operate uniformly across the continent.



Shortage of Qualified Healthcare Professionals



Trained nurses and healthcare professionals are needed to provide therapies and ensure patient safety with home infusion therapy. Europe is experiencing an escalating shortage of qualified personnel, especially in rural or underserved communities. Such a shortage may result in delays in services, decreased options for therapy, and decreased patient satisfaction. Proper training and workforce expansion are necessary to expand home infusion services effectively and sustain quality care.

Key Players Analysis (Overviews, Key Persons, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis)

Pfizer Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc

Terumo Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Baxter International Inc.

ICU Medical

Eli Lilly and Company

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $21.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Europe





