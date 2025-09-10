South Africa Wireless Headphones Industry Report 2025: Discover Key Drivers and Industry Leaders in the South African Wireless Headphones Market

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Headphones in South Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Wireless headphones in South Africa continued to record strong growth in retail volume terms in 2025, driven almost exclusively by the performance of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. As the largest sub-category within wireless headphones, TWS earbuds has solidified its lead due to its sleek, wire-free design and the convenience its offers for on-the-go lifestyles.



Report Scope:



Product coverage: TWS Earbuds, Wireless Earphones, Wireless Headbands.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

The following categories and subcategories are included:

Wireless Headphones

Wireless Headbands Mass Wireless Headbands Premium Wireless Headbands

Wireless Earphones Mass Wireless Earphones Premium Wireless Earphones

TWS Earbuds Mass TWS Earbuds Premium TWS Earbuds



Key Topics Covered:

KEY DATA FINDINGS



2025 DEVELOPMENTS

TWS earbuds continue to drive strong growth within wireless headphones

Wireless headphones remains highly competitive, driven by value brands within mass TWS earbuds

Retail e-commerce becomes a significant distribution channel for wireless headphones

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

TWS earbuds will continue to drive growth across the forecast period

Digital and technological advancements are set to shape wireless headphones across the forecast period

Smarter, health-integrated models are expected to redefine wireless headphones

CONSUMER ELECTRONICS IN SOUTH AFRICA



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Consumer electronics in 2025: The big picture

2025 key trends

Competitive landscape

Channel developments

What next for consumer electronics?

