Mexico Online Grocery Market Forecast & Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Tesco, Walmart, Auchan, Kroger, Carrefour, Costco, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, Target

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Online Grocery Market Forecast & Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Mexico Online Grocery Market is expected to increase to US$ 60.43 billion by 2033 from US$ 11.55 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 20.18% during 2025-2033. The market is witnessing robust momentum owing to rising internet penetration, accelerated urbanization, shifting consumer lifestyles, and heightened demand for contactless and convenient purchasing solutions. Online channels are revolutionizing the grocery retail market in Mexico.





In Mexico, online grocery shopping is quickly becoming more popular with evolving consumer behaviors, urban lifestyle changes, and rising smartphone and internet penetration. The COVID-19 pandemic greatly accelerated this trend, urging consumers and retailers alike to move to digital solutions for safety and convenience. Large e-commerce sites and supermarket chains have increased their online services, providing competitive prices, flexible delivery times, and easy-to-use interfaces. Younger shoppers and working professionals are also leading demand because of time pressures and convenience-seeking. The more consumers trust online transactions, the higher the growth rate for the Mexico online grocery market in the years to come.



Growth Driver in the Mexico Online Grocery Market

Internet and Smartphone Penetration



The mass use of smartphones and greater access to affordable internet services are main drivers fueling the Mexican online grocery market. With Mexicans becoming increasingly digitally connected, e-commerce websites are reaching more and more people. Urban and semi-urban shoppers are now able to purchase groceries online.

Mobile apps from leading retailers provide end-to-end browsing, secure payment systems, and real-time delivery updates, enhancing the shopping experience. This online transformation has particularly affected the younger generation and working-class people who hold time efficiency and convenience of home delivery in high regard, thus creating increased market demand. Mexico numbered 107.3 million internet users in Mexico as of early 2024, when internet penetration reached 83.2 percent.



Urbanization and Evolving Lifestyles



City migration and hectic urban lifestyles are leading Mexican consumers to adopt quick and convenient options for routine essentials. Online grocery platforms respond to this need through doorstep delivery, subscription plans, and targeted promotions. Increased dual-income household and small-family formations have fueled more demand for ready-to-eat and quick-shop solutions.

People want to order groceries online instead of traveling to brick-and-mortar stores, especially in traffic-prone metro locations. This lifestyle change is one of the key drivers for the steady growth of the online grocery ecosystem in Mexico. In 2025, Mexico's population is estimated to be about 131.9 million inhabitants, and about 87.9% of them live in urban cities, as per Worldometer.



Growth of Logistics and Delivery Infrastructure



Logistics innovations and enhanced last-mile delivery capabilities have greatly fortified the Mexican online grocery industry. Grocery retailers and third-party delivery companies are building warehouses, fulfillment centers, and route optimization software for speedy and dependable delivery. These advancements have facilitated companies in fulfilling consumer expectations for same-day or next-day delivery, leading to improved customer satisfaction and retention.

Furthermore, the collaboration with local stores as well as dark stores (order fulfillment-only stores) assists in reducing delivery times and expenses. This burgeoning infrastructure plays a pivotal role in entering new geographic markets and enhancing the coverage of services. Dec 2024, DHL Express Mexico revealed important initiatives to build its logistics network, driven by innovation and sustainability. The organization has invested around MX$1.1 billion in new equipment, is developing infrastructure in Queretaro, and has introduced a program to develop small and medium enterprises (SMEs).



Challenge in Mexico Online Grocery Market

Cold Chain and Perishable Goods Handling



One of the biggest challenges for Mexico's online grocery market is maintaining the freshness and quality of perishable items while being transported. It is a challenge for most companies to maintain a proper cold chain for products such as dairy, fruits, vegetables, and meats. Poor refrigeration logistics can cause spoilage, customers' dissatisfaction, and loss of customer trust.

This is further exacerbated in places with weak infrastructure. In order to stay competitive, retailers have to invest in purpose-built delivery vehicles and cold-chain packaging, which tends to increase operational expenditures, thus it is a sophisticated logistics challenge to deal with.



Limited Payment Adoption and Digital Trust



While digital penetration is on the rise, much of the Mexican population has been slow to embrace financial transactions online. Fears of cybersecurity threats, fraud, and payment gateway reliability tend to keep users from making online orders.

In addition, rural and elderly consumers might not have access to or faith in digital wallets or credit cards. Such a dependence on cash payments is the bane of completely digital platforms. While cash-on-delivery is still an option, it creates issues related to returns and verification of payments. Such concerns need to be overcome in order to achieve greater adoption in the online grocery segment.

Key Players Analysis (Overviews, Key Persons, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis)

Tesco Plc.

Walmart Inc.

Auchan SA

The Kroger Co.

Carrefour

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.

Target Corporation

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $60.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.1% Regions Covered Mexico





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.2 Research Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Mexico Online Grocery Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Product

6.2 By Purchase Type

6.3 By Delivery Type

6.4 By Payment Method

6.5 By Region



7. Product

7.1 Breakfast & Dairy

7.2 Staples & Cooking Essentials

7.3 Snacks & Beverages

7.4 Meat & Seafood

7.5 Fresh Produce

7.6 Others



8. Purchase Type

8.1 Subscription Purchase

8.2 One Time Purchase



9. Delivery Type

9.1 Click & Collect

9.2 Home Delivery



10. Payment Method

10.1 Online

10.2 Cash on Delivery



11. Region

11.1 Northern Mexico

11.2 Central Mexico

11.3 Southern Mexico

11.4 Others



12. Value Chain Analysis



13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.3 Degree of Competition

13.4 Threat of New Entrants

13.5 Threat of Substitutes



14. SWOT Analysis

14.1 Strength

14.2 Weakness

14.3 Opportunity

14.4 Threats



15. Pricing Benchmark Analysis

15.1 Crompton

15.2 Orient electric

15.3 Havells

15.4 Emerson Electric

15.5 Lowe's Companies

15.6 Panasonic

15.7 The Home Depot



16. Key Players Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mlu14t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment