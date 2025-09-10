RecycLiCo Strengthens Technical Expertise with the Addition of Mohammadali (Mo) Shahsavari as Materials Scientist and Process Engineer

SURREY, British Columbia, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (“RecycLiCo” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF | FSE: ID4), a critical mineral refining and lithium-ion battery upcycling company, is pleased to welcome Mohammadali (Mo) Shahsavari as Materials Scientist and Process Engineer. Mr. Shahsavari’s appointment is part of RecycLiCo’s program to expand its in-house scientific and engineering foundation. He will play a key role in advancing the Company’s hydrometallurgical technologies and accelerating its transition from a venture-stage battery recycler to an important contributor to North America’s domestic supply chain for the critical minerals and metals that are vital to energy security and global competitiveness.

Mr. Shahsavari brings over seven years of technical experience. His background includes work in materials characterization, electrochemistry, corrosion, and hydrometallurgy. He holds a Master of Applied Science in Materials Engineering from the University of British Columbia. Mr. Shahsavari has led the design, operation, and optimization of both lab-scale R&D and pilot-scale systems, with published work in peer-reviewed journals and service as a scientific reviewer in his field. Most recently, Mr. Shahsavari served as a Lab Process Engineer at BQE Water, contributing to the development of innovative wastewater treatment and resource recovery processes for mine-affected water. He will be working out of the Company’s newly-acquired lab and demonstration plant facility in Delta, British Columbia.

“RecycLiCo is positioning itself at the center of the strategic reconfiguration of the ways in which critical minerals are sourced, recovered, refined, and reused in North America, and Mo’s education, skillset, and impressive record in process and electrochemical engineering and resource recovery make him a valuable addition to our team,” said Richard Sadowsky, Chief Executive Officer, RecycLiCo. “We are all looking forward to working with him as we strengthen and scale our technology and find new ways to apply it, not just to the recycling of lithium-ion batteries but to the refinement and recovery of critical minerals generally, including newly-mined ore, existing stockpiles, and industrial scrap.”

About RecycLiCo

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a critical minerals refining company specializing in the use of advanced hydrometallurgical technologies for processing mined ore and the upcycling of lithium-ion battery materials. RecycLiCo’s processes efficiently recover battery-ready lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese from end-of-life batteries and manufacturing scrap, supporting energy storage as well as broader industrial applications. RecycLiCo’s business focus aligns with the global demand for future-ready, responsible supply chains and the growing movement to strengthen domestic sourcing of critical materials.

