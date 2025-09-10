Fogo de Chão Brings Back Guest-Favorites: Best of Brazil Menu for $49 and National Caipirinha Day Celebration

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão , the internationally renowned Brazilian restaurant known for its elevated churrasco dining experience, is turning up the flavor with the return of its most popular limited-time offering, the Best of Brazil menu. Back by popular demand and available across all U.S. locations, including Puerto Rico, the guest-favorite experience invites diners to savor some of the best cuts Brazil has to offer. The celebrations continue Wednesday, September 10, as Fogo raises a glass to National Caipirinha Day with an exclusive event at Bar Fogo.

Best of Brazil – Limited-Time Menu:

For $49* per person, guests can enjoy a curated menu featuring Fogo’s most celebrated fire-roasted proteins, fresh Market Table selections, and signature Brazilian sides. The Best of Brazil menu highlights the Culinary Art of Churrasco with premium cuts butchered, roasted over an open flame and carved tableside by gaucho chefs.

Highlights Include:

Picanha – The prime part of the top sirloin, renowned for its flavor and juiciness.

– The prime part of the top sirloin, renowned for its flavor and juiciness. Fraldinha – Bottom sirloin, known for its robust marbling and flavor.

– Bottom sirloin, known for its robust marbling and flavor. Market Table & Feijoada Bar – Seasonal soups, fresh salads, plant-based proteins, imported charcuterie, and nutrient-dense seasonal offerings.

– Seasonal soups, fresh salads, plant-based proteins, imported charcuterie, and nutrient-dense seasonal offerings. Brazilian Sides – Signature favorites such as pão de queijo, caramelized bananas, and crispy polenta.

Guests may further elevate their dining experience with indulgent enhancements such as a Butter-Bathed™ Lobster Tail, Blistered Whole Branzino, Dry-Aged Tomahawk Ribeye, seafood a la carte, award-winning South American wines, and decadent desserts including Cheesecake Brûlée and Chocolate Brigadeiro.

National Caipirinha Day – Bar Fogo Event:

In celebration of Brazil’s national cocktail, Fogo de Chão will host a National Caipirinha Day event at Bar Fogo on Wednesday, September 10 from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy two caipirinhas, choosing from classic or flavored varieties including the limited-time Golden Hour Caipirinha, crafted with pineapple and mint, alongside tastings of Fogo’s signature fire-roasted cuts and a selection of passed Brazilian bar bites. The event is priced at $29 per person.

“We’re excited to bring back the highly anticipated limited-time Best of Brazil menu alongside our National Caipirinha Day celebration,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer at Fogo de Chão. “From iconic fire-roasted cuts like Picanha to handcrafted cocktails such as our new Golden Hour Caipirinha, these experiences showcase the variety and hospitality of Fogo.”

Fogo de Chão invites guests to explore its offerings across every dining occasion, from Weekday Lunch and All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo to Weekend Brazilian Brunch and dinner. Guests can indulge in the Full Churrasco Experience, featuring a continuous selection of fire-roasted meats carved tableside by gaucho chefs, including premium cuts like filet and bone-in ribeye. The meal is best finished with indulgent desserts like Chocolate Brigadeiro or Tres Leches Cake, and a nightcap such as the classic Caipirinha or Carajillo.

For more information about Fogo de Chão, its Best of Brazil menu and National Caipirinha Day celebration, or to make dining reservations at a restaurant near you, please visit Fogo.com

*Pricing is $49 per person, with adjustments in NY, NJ, and CA markets where the menu is $54 per person.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of premium cuts butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The naturally gluten-free Market Table offers a selection of seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit fogo.com .



