Willis expands its Placement and Portfolio Solutions teams with two new hires

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business (NASDAQ: WTW), has expanded its Placement and Portfolio Solutions team with two new senior hires.

Gina Mulhall takes on the role of Head of Global Portfolio Solutions, including leadership of Willis’ Gemini facility, as well as setting the strategy for additional global portfolio initiatives. Mulhall joins Willis from Marsh, where she was Managing Director and Head of Quota Shares and Specialty Placement Solutions.

Kapila Rudra joins Willis as Head of Data Strategy for Global Placement. Rudra will help define and drive Willis’ placement strategy through effective and efficient data collection and analysis. Rudra has nearly 15 years of experience, gained at both Marsh and Canopius.

Simon Delchar, Global Head of Placement at Willis, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Gina and Kapila to the team. Their industry experience and expertise will further strengthen our efforts in driving forward our strategy and portfolio initiatives, and delivering greater value to clients.”

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Contact

Lauren David

Lauren.david@wtwco.com