PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

10 September 2025

PayPoint plc (the "Company")

Notification of transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility (“PDMR”)

The Company announces that, in accordance with the rules of the PayPoint Restricted Share Plan (“RSP”), the conditional share award granted on 8 September 2023 to the PDMR listed below vested on 8 September 2025 having achieved the required performance conditions. The Net Vested shares were released on 10 September 2025.

PDMRNumber of conditional shares granted

Dividend equivalent shares accruedGross number of shares vestingNumber of shares cash settled to cover taxes dueNet Vested sharesNumber of shares sold
John Lynch

1,1951401,3356271,3350

The Net Vested share award was satisfied by the issue of 1,335 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in the Company (the “New Ordinary Shares”). The New Ordinary Shares have been admitted to trading on the main market pursuant to the Company’s existing block listing admission facility.

As shown above, shares have been cash settled to cover income tax and national insurance contributions due on vesting. The share price on the date of vesting was £6.832 per share. The Net Vested shares were sold as detailed below.

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJohn Lynch

2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR

b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93

b)Nature of the transactionVesting of conditional share awards under the Company’s Restricted Share Plan ("RSP").



c)Price(s) and volume(s)PriceVolume(s)
£6.8321,335

d)Aggregated information£9,121.28
e)Date of the transaction8 September 2025
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue

