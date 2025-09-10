Europe Commercial Greenhouse Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Berry, RICHEL, Certhon Build, Argus, LOGIQS, LumiGrow, Keder Greenhouse ,Agra Tech, Hort, American Wire

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Commercial Greenhouse Market Size and Forecast 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Commercial Greenhouse Market is likely to reach US$ 22.67 billion by 2033 from US$ 11.5 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 7.83% during the forecast period of 2025-2033. The growth is fueled by increasing demand for production of crops all year round, growth in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), and the trend towards sustainable agriculture. Growing use of high-tech greenhouses and automation is changing the horticultural output and efficiency of the region.





In Europe, commercial greenhouses are increasingly popular due to the rising demand for fresh, locally grown produce and the need for sustainable agricultural practices. Countries like the Netherlands, Spain, and Italy lead the region in greenhouse farming, supplying large portions of Europe's vegetables and flowers. Greenhouses enable year-round cultivation, reduce dependency on imports, and minimize the impact of climate variability. The movement towards pesticide-free and organic fruits and vegetables is driving investment in technologically equipped greenhouse operations. As concerns for the environment and food security intensify, commercial greenhouses are emerging as the go-to solution within Europe's agri-food market.



Growth Drivers within the Europe Commercial Greenhouse Market

Growing Demand for Local and Sustainable Food Production



With consumers throughout Europe placing higher value on sustainability and food traceability, commercial greenhouses present a suitable answer to local, pesticide-free vegetables and fruits. Cities are clamoring for fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, prompting consumers, suppliers, and retailers to invest in regional greenhouse facilities.

The greenhouses save food miles, carbon emissions, and reliance on imports. Additionally, greenhouse agriculture saves land and water while increasing yield - consistent with Europe's Green Deal objectives and sustainable agriculture programs. Governments are also incentivizing environmentally friendly greenhouse schemes.



Progress in Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA)



The use of sophisticated technologies such as IoT, artificial intelligence, and automation in business greenhouses has transformed agriculture across Europe. Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) allows growers to control the climate conditions with accuracy, maximize inputs, and track crop health in real-time. Such systems enhance the efficiency of resources, lower operating costs, and increase crop uniformity. With technology becoming increasingly accessible and scalable, increasing commercial farms are adopting smart greenhouse models.

Europe's robust agri-tech ecosystem, especially in nations such as the Netherlands and Germany, persists in pushing innovation within the sector. August 2023, Certhon (Netherlands) acquired DENSO (Japan), which supported Certhon's global expansion of its agricultural business by utilizing Certhon's matured horticultural technologies to build innovative farm concepts, solve food challenges, and enhance the value chain of agriculture.



Government Support and Policy Incentives



European governments are aggressively supporting greenhouse farming with funding, subsidies, and positive policies. Programs like the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), Horizon Europe, and sustainability programs at the national level encourage investments in greenhouse facilities. Governments in most countries provide grants for energy-efficient systems, water recycling, and renewable-powered greenhouse farming. These incentives lower the barrier to entry for new farmers and allow current players to expand.

Complementary policy instruments, combined with climate adaptation measures, render commercial greenhouses a strategic choice for future-proofing agriculture in Europe. In May 2023, the UN Food Systems Summit stressed food systems transformation to reach the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. The EU has made sustainability a top priority during President's mandate, with the European Green Deal advocating for sustainable growth towards better health and well-being. The EU Climate Law goals include climate neutrality by 2050, whereas the Fit for 55 package looks towards a 55% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.



Hurdles in the Europe Commercial Greenhouse Market

Substantial Upfront Capital Input



Establishing commercial greenhouses - particularly those with sophisticated climate control, hydroponics, and automation - invokes high levels of capital input. The expenses of land, building materials, equipment, and technology integration can be too much for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Although long-term operating cost savings are a perk, initial out-of-pocket costs usually discourage new entrants. Access to capital and uncertainty around return on investment continue to be issues, especially in Eastern Europe where greenhouse agriculture is merely beginning. These are high costs that prevent quick market penetration and inhibit adoption of innovation in some places.



Energy Consumption and Cost Volatility



Commercial greenhouses, especially in colder parts of Europe, depend substantially on artificial heating, lighting, and ventilation systems - consumption that is very high. With Europe dealing with volatile energy prices and an impetus towards decarbonization, conserving energy is a challenge as well as a priority. Growers have to balance productivity with sustainability objectives, necessitating expensive upgrades in renewable energy systems. In sunnier regions, it becomes more costly to maintain ideal conditions for growth, which reduces overall profitability. This issue highlights the need for energy-efficient design and alternative energy provision.

Key Players Analysis (Overviews, Key Persons, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis)

Berry Global

RICHEL Group

Certhon Build B.V.

Argus Control Systems Limited

LOGIQS B.V.

LumiGrow Inc.

Keder Greenhouse

Agra Tech Inc

Hort Americas

American Wire Group

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $22.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Europe





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.2 Research Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Europe Commercial Greenhouse Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 Type

6.2 Product Type

6.3 Equipment Type

6.4 Greenhouse Type

6.5 Country



7. Type

7.1 Plastic

7.2 Glass



8. Product Type

8.1 Fruits and Vegetables

8.2 Flowers and Ornamentals

8.3 Nursery Crops

8.4 Others



9. Equipment Type

9.1 Cooling Systems

9.2 Heating Systems

9.3 Others



10. Greenhouse Type

10.1 Tunnel Greenhouse

10.2 Gutter Connected Greenhouse

10.3 Hybrid Greenhouse

10.4 Lean-To Greenhouse

10.5 Roof Greenhouse



11. Country

11.1 France

11.2 Germany

11.3 Italy

11.4 Spain

11.5 United Kingdom

11.6 Belgium

11.7 Netherlands

11.8 Russia

11.9 Poland

11.10 Greece

11.11 Norway

11.12 Romania

11.13 Portugal

11.14 Rest of Europe



12. Value Chain Analysis



13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.3 Degree of Competition

13.4 Threat of New Entrants

13.5 Threat of Substitutes



14. SWOT Analysis

14.1 Strength

14.2 Weakness

14.3 Opportunity

14.4 Threats



15. Pricing Benchmark Analysis

15.1 Berry Global

15.2 RICHEL Group

15.3 Certhon Build B.V.

15.4 Argus Control Systems Limited

15.5 LOGIQS B.V.

15.6 LumiGrow Inc.

15.7 Keder Greenhouse

15.8 Agra Tech Inc

15.9 Hort Americas



16. Key Players Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/78klhc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment