US Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Vertex, Abbvie, Novartis, Gilead Sciences, Viatris, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market to See Strong Growth Through 2033 - Driven by Gene Therapy and CFTR Innovation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market is expected to reach US$ 2.32 billion in 2024 and further reach US$ 4.72 billion by the end of 2033 at a compound annual growth rate of 8.22% during the forecast period of 2025-2033. The growth is triggered by innovation in gene therapy, expanded patient access to CFTR modulators, enhanced awareness, and robust research efforts.





In the United States, therapeutic growth for cystic fibrosis has been strong due to huge investment in research and development, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and early embracement of new therapies. The United States has a large population of diagnosed patients and organizations such as the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, which aggressively encourage awareness, clinical trials, and patient support initiatives. As there are ongoing developments and greater exposure to precision medicine, popularity and performance of cystic fibrosis drugs continue to expand nationwide.



Growth Drivers of the United States Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market

CFTR Modulator Therapies Advances



Approval and development of CFTR (Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator) modulators have revolutionized the treatment of cystic fibrosis. These medications, like Trikafta (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor), attack the faulty protein that causes the disease at its root. They have dramatically enhanced life expectancy and quality of life. More FDA approvals, investments by major pharmaceutical companies, and continuous clinical trials for wider patient use are driving growth.

As an increasing number of patients benefit from these high-impact treatments, the market continues to grow. December 2024, The FDA approved Vertex Pharmaceuticals' Alyftrek for cystic fibrosis patients aged 6 and older with at least one F508del mutation or another treatment-responsive CFTR gene mutation. This approval expands treatment options and offers a more convenient dosing regimen.



Strong Support from Advocacy Organizations



Nonprofit organizations such as the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation are key drivers of awareness, research funding, and drug development acceleration. These organizations provide patient access to clinical trials and enable government and private sector partnerships. Their actions not only enhanced patient outcomes but also brought new entrants and investors into the market. This ecosystem fosters innovation, accelerates regulatory processes, and maintains long-term U.S. market growth.



High Prevalence and Early Diagnosis



One of the highest prevalence rates of cystic fibrosis is found in the United States, with newborn screening programs available in all 50 states, guaranteeing early diagnosis. Early diagnosis supports early therapeutic intervention, enhancing outcome and driving demand for effective therapies. Improved genetic testing, public health infrastructure, and increasing awareness have driven the increase in diagnosed cases, extending the therapeutic market. This wide patient base still sustains a strong demand for new and current treatments. There are roughly 40,000 individuals with cystic fibrosis in the United States and roughly 100,000 globally. Roughly 1 in 30 individuals in the United States is a carrier.



Challenges in United States Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market

High Cost of Treatment



Cystic fibrosis treatments, especially CFTR modulators, are very costly - typically more than $300,000 per patient per year. This creates a tremendous economic burden for health systems, payers, and patients, reducing access. Even with insurance coverage and support programs, cost continues to be a deterrent for most. The pricing pressure also attracts regulatory attention and criticism, with the potential to impact market growth and innovation.



Limited Access in Rural Areas



While urban centers often have specialized CF care facilities, rural areas in the U.S. may lack access to expert care and advanced therapies. Transportation barriers, specialist shortages, and limited health education contribute to care disparities. Patients in these regions often experience delayed diagnosis or suboptimal treatment. Bridging this gap requires investment in telemedicine, outreach programs, and rural healthcare infrastructure - challenges that remain persistent.

Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Products Launches in USA

May 2024: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. said it will report Phase 1 results in healthy volunteers and interim Phase 1b data in CF patients for its inhaled mRNA therapeutic ARCT-032.

Sept. 2024: 4D Molecular Therapeutics will present at the 2024 North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference in Boston.

Key Players Analysis (Overviews, Key Persons, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Abbvie Inc.

Novartis AG

Gilead Sciences

Viatris INC

Pfizer

AstraZeneca

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Top 10 States

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Georgia

Washington

New Jersey

Rest of United States

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $4.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.2 Research Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Drugs Type

6.2 By Route of Administration

6.3 By Distribution Channel

6.4 By States



7. Drug Class

7.1 Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator (CFTR)

7.2 Bronchodilators

7.3 Mucolytic

7.4 Pancreatic Enzyme Supplement

7.5 Others



8. Route of Administration

8.1 Oral Drugs

8.2 Inhaled Drugs



9. Distribution Channel

9.1 Hospitals

9.2 Retail Pharmacies

9.3 Others



10. Top 10 States

10.1 California

10.2 Texas

10.3 New York

10.4 Florida

10.5 Illinois

10.6 Pennsylvania

10.7 Ohio

10.8 Georgia

10.9 Washington

10.10 New Jersey

10.11 Rest of United States



11. Value Chain Analysis



12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3 Degree of Competition

12.4 Threat of New Entrants

12.5 Threat of Substitutes



13. SWOT Analysis

13.1 Strength

13.2 Weakness

13.3 Opportunity

13.4 Threats



14. Cystic Fibrosis Drugs Insights

14.1 Marketed Drugs

14.1.1 TRIKAFTA: Vertex Pharmaceuticals

14.1.1.1 Product Description

14.1.1.2 Clinical Trial & Development

14.1.1.3 Safety and Efficacy

14.1.2 SYMDEKO: Vertex Pharmaceuticals

14.1.3 ORKAMBI: Vertex Pharmaceuticals

14.1.4 KALYDECO: Vertex Pharmaceuticals

14.2 Emerging Drugs

14.2.1 Ensifentrine: Verona Pharmaceuticals

14.2.2 ELX-02: Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

14.2.3 VX-121/TEZ/VX-561: Vertex Pharmaceuticals

14.2.4 POL6014 (Lonodelestat): Santhera Pharmaceuticals

14.2.5 LAU-7b: Laurent Pharmaceuticals



15. Pricing Benchmark Analysis

15.1 Vertex Pharmaceuticals

15.2 Abbvie Inc.

15.3 Novartis AG

15.4 Gilead Sciences

15.5 Viatris Inc

15.6 Pfizer

15.7 AstraZeneca

15.8 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

16. Key Players Analysis

