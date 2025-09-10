United States Soybean Market Outlook and Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Kerry Group, Fuji Oil, House Foods, Danone, DuPont de Nemours, CHS, Cargill, Scoular, Archer-Daniels-Midland

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Soybean Market Outlook and Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Soybean Market is expected to reach US$ 51.06 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow up to US$ 73.12 billion in 2033 at a CAGR of 4.07% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033. This growth is fueled by demand for plant-based proteins, enhanced use in animal feed, food items, industrial uses, and increasing exporting opportunities, especially to Asia and other emerging countries.





Soybean is one of the most versatile legumes that features prominently in the U.S. agricultural industry. Soybean is renowned for its high protein and oil content, making it irreplaceable in many industries. In the United States, soybeans are mostly converted into soybean oil, used extensively for cooking purposes, and soybean meal, which forms an integral part of livestock and poultry feed.



In addition to these conventional applications, soybeans are becoming more sought after in the food industry of humans, particularly for plant-based foods. Tofu, soy milk, tempeh, and meat substitute are some of the products that feed the expanding health-fo-ocused and vegetarian consumers. Soybeans also support industrial industries in terms of uses such as biodiesel, biodegradable plastic, and green products. America is still among the leading world soybean producers and exporters. Their popularity is driven by health trends, sustainability initiatives, and increasing global demand for protein-rich, plant-based sources of food, keeping soybeans an ongoing force in the American economy and consumer market.



Growth Drivers in the United States Soybean Market

Increasing Demand for Plant-Based Protein



With the growing health awareness and search for sustainable food diets among U.S. consumers, there is a significant trend towards including plant protein sources in their day-to-day diets. Of all such alternatives available, soybeans are an excellent option, courtesy of their high protein value, which has all nine of the essential amino acids, thus making them a complete protein.

Moreover, the adaptability of soybeans supports an immensely diverse array of food products, including such classic staples as tofu and tempeh to newer, high-tech meat substitutes and dairy alternatives like soy milk and yogurt. The popularity of vegan, vegetarian, and flexitarian diets has grown immensely, greatly increasing the demand for foods derived from soybeans.

This increasing trend is complemented by expanding knowledge of the environmental footprint of animal agriculture, resulting in many consumers turning to more sustainable diet choices. May 2025, Bunge launched a new range of soy protein concentrates at IFFA last week in an effort to deliver top-quality plant-protein solutions to manufacturers of foods and beverages. These products will be manufactured in Bunge's new plant in Morristown, Indiana, the world's largest food-grade plant protein facility. This US$550 million investment highlights Bunge's strategy to fulfill growing global demand for plant-based proteins while improving sustainability and supply chain efficiency.



Growing Industrial and Biofuel Applications



Soybeans serve an essential function not only for our food chain but also for use in industrial applications, primarily in the fast-emerging field of biodiesel production. The rising application of government policies promoting the use of renewable energy and sustainable fuel sources has tremendously increased demand for soybean oil as an input for biofuel. In addition, the diversity of soy derivatives is becoming increasingly prominent, making their way into the production of biodegradable plastics and other eco-products.

Their increasing use further increases the market value of soybeans beyond the conventional realm of agriculture to an eco-friendlier and sustainable future. July 2025, American biofuel manufacturers are expected to consume more than half of the country's soybean oil next year due to new federal measures like higher blending requirements and limits on overseas biofuel imports. The USDA's monthly report increased the projection of soybean oil consumption by biofuel producers in the 2025/26 marketing year to a record 15.5 billion pounds, up 11.5% from last month and 26.5% from the current year.



Rising Export Opportunities



The United States is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to the international soybean market, consistently proving itself to be one of the primary exporters. This is also reflected with the growing demand for U.S. soybeans from key nations like China and many emerging countries. These countries heavily rely on American soybeans not just for animal feed but for their thriving food production industries as well.

The strong trade relationships established between America and these countries along with a persistent worldwide demand for high-quality soybeans are fertile grounds for continued growth prospects. This dynamic setting supports the growth of the U.S. soybean market, reaffirming its crucial position within the agricultural sector. Soybean exports are a significant contributor to the success of U.S. agriculture. Close to 60% of the U.S. soybean crop is exported as soybeans, soy meal, or soy oil. The U.S. Soybean Export Council operates in over 85 nations to increase market access and increase international demand for American soy.



Obstacles in the United States Soybean Industry

Price Volatility and Trade Uncertainty



Soybean prices are extremely responsive to international market forces, weather, and geopolitical events. Trade tensions, tariffs, and unstable demand from leading importers such as China can imbalance the market and precipitate unstable prices. The uncertainty thus creates tremendous problems for farmers, exporters, and investors in the U.S. soybean industry.



Environmental and Sustainability Concerns



Soybean production is widely condemned for its ecological effects, such as deforestation, soil erosion, and excessive water consumption. With more emphasis on sustainability by consumers and regulators, the industry is under pressure to adopt greener production practices. Ensuring that these expectations are met without impairing profitability is a serious challenge for soybean producers.



United States Organic Soybean Market



The United States organic soybean market is expanding steadily due to increased demand from consumers for food and beverage products that are non-GMO and free of pesticides. Organic soybeans find most of their application in health-oriented food and beverage applications such as tofu, soy milk, and meat alternatives. They also meet organic animal feed requirements. Increased prices and scarcity pose challenges, but health awareness and sustainability trends are increasingly fueling the growth of the market.



United States Processed Soybean Market



Processed soybeans are the cornerstones of various U.S. industries such as food manufacturing, animal feed, and industrial uses. Soybean oil, soybean meal, and textured vegetable protein (TVP) are commonly used in various industries. Demand for processed soybeans is strong owing to their diversity and integral position in various supply chains, ranging from food manufacturing to the production of renewable energy.

Key Players Analysis (Overviews, Key Persons, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis)

Kerry Group plc.

Fuji Oil Co., Ltd.

House Foods Corporation

Danone North America

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

CHS Inc.

Cargill Inc.

Scoular

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $51.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $73.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.2 Research Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Soybean Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Nature

6.2 By form

6.3 By End User

6.4 By States



7. Nature

7.1 Conventional

7.2 Organic



8. Form

8.1 Processed

8.2 Raw



9. End User

9.1 Food & Beverages

9.2 Animal-feed

9.3 Others



10. Top 10 States

10.1 California

10.2 Texas

10.3 New York

10.4 Florida

10.5 Illinois

10.6 Pennsylvania

10.7 Ohio

10.8 Georgia

10.9 Washington

10.10 New Jersey

10.11 Rest of United States



11. Value Chain Analysis



12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3 Degree of Competition

12.4 Threat of New Entrants

12.5 Threat of Substitutes



13. SWOT Analysis

13.1 Strength

13.2 Weakness

13.3 Opportunity

13.4 Threats



14. Pricing Benchmark Analysis

14.1 Kerry Group plc.

14.2 Fuji Oil Co., Ltd.

14.3 House Foods Corporation

14.4 Danone North America

14.5 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

14.6 CHS Inc.

14.7 Cargill, Inc.

14.8 Scoular

14.9 Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.



15. Key Players Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dly524

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment