10 SEPTEMBER 2025



DECISIONS OF THE RICHEMONT 2025 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (the "Company") held its 2025 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in Geneva today.

All agenda items were approved by the shareholders.

The results for the year, including the proposals of the Board of Directors for the appropriation of retained earnings at 31 March 2025 were approved.

An ordinary dividend of CHF 3.00 per 'A' share was approved and will be paid on the listed 'A' registered shares while a dividend of CHF 0.30 per share will be paid on the 'B' registered shares in the Company. The dividend will be declared in Swiss francs and is subject to Swiss withholding tax at the rate of 35%. The remaining available retained earnings of the Company, after payment of the dividend, are to be carried forward to the next business year.

The dividend on the Richemont ‘A’ shares traded on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange is expected to be paid on Monday 22 September 2025, in Swiss francs. The dividend in respect of the Richemont ‘A’ shares traded on the JSE Johannesburg Stock Exchange will be paid on Monday 29 September 2025, in rand. The rand amount will be based on the exchange rate indicated in the announcement published through the South African news service ‘SENS’ on Wednesday 10 September 2025.

In compliance with Swiss law, the Non-Financial Report was voted upon and approved by the shareholders.

The General Assembly voted in favour of the re-election of all Board members who stood for re-election for a further one-year term.

In addition, 'A' shareholders were asked to formally designate one person to serve as representative of all 'A' shareholders on the Board. Following the vote of 'A' shareholders only, Wendy Luhabe was designated as representative of the 'A' shareholders and was consequently re-elected to the Board.

The appointment of KPMG SA taking over from PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor of the Company was approved by the shareholders for a term of one year.

The detailed voting results and Chairman's address will be available for download in the coming days from the Richemont website at AGM/EGM | Investors (richemont.com) and Results, reports & presentations | Investors (richemont.com).

