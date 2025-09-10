Backed by Four Decades of Executive Recruiting Expertise, Marovi Launches to Transform the Way Leaders Are Hired

ATLANTA , Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Being officially unveiled for the first time at next week’s HR Tech 2025, Marovi will take center stage to showcase how it transforms the previously staid category of executive hiring. Founded by a team with more than four decades of executive hiring experience, Marovi combines human capital software with hiring services to discover, assess, and advance qualified executive candidates for critical roles.

The stakes are high when it comes to hiring C-suite leaders and supporting leadership roles to drive organizational objectives. A bad hire at the leadership level can result in hard costs between three and 15 times their annual compensation. Still, despite the U.S. market alone being valued at $10.8 billion in 2024, the executive search profession has been essentially unchanged since its inception in 1926. Heavily reliant on informal networks and manual research efforts, legacy firms shaped the initial industry standards and improved with better keyword searches. Yet, the category had not been reimagined until Marovi.

By turning executive job descriptions into weighted scorecards, Marovi can assess the addressable internal or external candidate and company markets against the designated criteria, the way an experienced recruiter would. This proof-backed approach delivers qualified candidates in a faster, more consistent, comprehensive, and unbiased manner, reducing the risk of making the wrong hire and saving valuable time.

Marovi co-founder Matthew Mooney said, “Our intense commitment to this inadequately served hiring category includes intelligent software, expert services, and the right datasets built specifically for high-stakes executive recruitment. It fills a critical gap in executive hiring, providing evidence-based evaluations and curated shortlists for senior leaders in real time - capabilities largely absent from traditional search firms and sourcing solutions. Marovi has changed executive search to executive selection.”

Marovi has been chosen as a featured presenter at the HR Tech Conference’s highly competitive Pitchfest competition. During this session, Marovi will showcase its distinct approach to scorecard alignment, transparent, evidence-based reasoning, ease of use, and the immediate assessment of billions of data points - turning executive hiring research that traditionally took weeks into minutes. Company spokespersons will also be on hand at the event in booth number 6414AM to answer questions about Marovi. Find out if your organization qualifies for Marovi by visiting www.marovi.io.

More About Marovi

Marovi is human capital software paired with expert services, built for high-stakes executive hiring - transforming how leaders are discovered, assessed, and selected. Founded by Matthew Mooney, Vicky Wilkens, and Jin Ro, Marovi turns job descriptions into actionable, weighted scorecards, surfacing candidates with proof and reasoning to deliver qualified, curated shortlists in real time. Designed for executive talent teams across enterprises, private equity and venture capital firms, and search firms, Marovi integrates with applicant tracking systems, HRIS and assessment tools to bring greater speed, consistency, and proof to leadership hiring. Learn more at www.marovi.io.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d96eb4b1-c710-4f28-a17b-b6dc5679757e.