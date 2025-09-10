ECARX Showcases Latest In-Vehicle Navigation System and Intelligent Driving Solutions at IAA Mobility 2025

SHANGHAI, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility technology provider, recently unveiled a next-generation in-vehicle navigation system alongside the latest iteration of its Skyland® New intelligent driving solution through its collaboration with ecosystem partners at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, underscoring the ongoing execution of its innovative, scalable and internationally compliant technology roadmap.

ECARX’s new global navigation system, integrated with HERE’s advanced navigation platform, designed for rapid integration, multi-scenario adaptability, and seamless compliance with international data regulations across more than 200 countries and territories, while HERE’s map data and solutions are deployed in more than 222 million vehicles globally, supporting ECARX’s objective to shorten automaker development cycles while meeting regional regulatory requirements. The solution is already supporting models from Lotus, Lynk & Co, smart, and Hongqi, delivering dynamic, reliable, and personalized navigation experiences for drivers worldwide.

ECARX also introduced the latest iteration of its Skyland® New intelligent driving solution using a single system-on-a-chip architecture built on Black Sesame’s Wudang C1236 chip. The single-chip solution offers L2+ assisted driving and parking features including map-free highway Navigate-on-Autopilot (NOA), Automatic Parking Assist (APA), and Remote Parking Assist (RPA) at a compelling cost-to-performance for seamless integration and scaled adoption. The Skyland® solution based on Black Sesame’s Huashan A1000 is also scheduled to launch on the all-new Hongqi H9, H9+, and E-HS9 models by late 2025.

Ziyu Shen, Chairman and CEO of ECARX, commented, “We demonstrated how our technological roadmap is rapidly redefining what is possible in vehicles. These deployments demonstrate the commercial readiness and expanding scale of ECARX’s solutions internationally. By combining our industry-leading engineering expertise with our growing ecosystem of partners, we are building solutions that empower automakers to accelerate the rollout of innovative features for their vehicles that deliver safer, smarter, more intuitive, and customized mobility experiences.”

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,600 employees based in 13 major locations in China, UK, USA, Singapore, Malaysia, Sweden and Germany. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group — with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Geely Galaxy, Polestar, smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including Volkswagen Group, FAW Group and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 9.3 million vehicles worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s beliefs and expectations as well as on assumptions made by and data currently available to management, appear in a number of places throughout this document and include statements regarding, amongst other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which we operate. The use of words “expects”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “believes”, “should”, “potential”, “may”, “preliminary”, “forecast”, “objective”, “plan”, or “target”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and expected future financial performance, and the markets in which we operate.

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, see ECARX’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ECARX undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contacts:

Media Contacts:

