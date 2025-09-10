Cielo Advances Waste-to-Fuel Innovation with Project Nexus and Confirms Trading on OTCQB®

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (TSXV: CMC; OTCQB: CWSFF) (“Cielo” or the “Company”) is proud to announce the launch of its first commercial project and flagship clean fuels initiative, Project Nexus (“Project Nexus”). The building of this facility (the “Facility”), to be located in British Columbia, will represent both a major milestone for Cielo and the foundation for the development of what the Company refers to as the NEXUS Platform (the “NEXUS Platform”), a scalable model for future clean energy projects.

Project Nexus is being designed to transform challenging waste streams, including creosote-treated railway ties, woody biomass, and agricultural residues, into renewable fuels such as natural gas and hydrogen. Beyond its own commercial potential, Project Nexus is intended to serve as the proving ground for the NEXUS Platform, which is intended to provide a replicable framework for waste-to-fuel facilities in multiple jurisdictions.

Cielo’s long-term vision to evolve the NEXUS Platform from Project Nexus is intended to enable the Company to expand across Canada and into broader global markets. This phased approach is expected to allow Cielo to tailor proven technologies to local feedstocks and market conditions, and to allow for both flexibility and scalability.

First Facility Location Identified

The Company has identified a jurisdiction in Northern British Columbia for the Facility and is in the process of completing site due diligence before advancing to the pre-FEED (Front-End Engineering Design) stage, including preliminary engineering and technology integration.

“Project Nexus marks the beginning of a new chapter for Cielo,” stated Ryan Jackson, CEO of Cielo. “This flagship facility is being designed not simply as a stand-alone commercial project to convert waste into renewable natural gas and hydrogen but also to lay the groundwork for what we call the NEXUS Platform — a scalable model in development that can be replicated across Canada and into global markets. By starting here, we believe we are building the foundation for future projects designed to deliver lasting environmental and economic benefits well beyond this first site. We intend the launch of Project Nexus to signify the establishment of the cornerstone of our growth strategy, to position Cielo at the forefront of Canada’s clean energy transition and to pave the way for global waste-to-fuel innovation.”

Grants and Funding

To accelerate early-stage progress, Cielo has submitted a $5 million grant application under the Canadian Clean Fuels Fund and intends to pursue additional funding under programs such as the CleanBC Industry Fund, the Strategic Innovation Fund, and BC’s Low Carbon Fuels Initiative Agreements. If secured, these programs will provide non-dilutive opportunities for Cielo to significantly reduce capital requirements and enhance project economics as Project Nexus advances.

In addition, the Company is encouraged by the Government of Canada’s September 5, 2025 announcement of a new Biofuels Production Incentive, a $370 million program aimed at strengthening the competitiveness of Canada’s low-carbon fuel producers1. While this program is not expected to directly benefit Project Nexus, the Company believes it reflects a broader federal commitment to advancing clean energy and fuels. As Project Nexus advances and the NEXUS Platform takes shape, such measures are expected to complement existing programs like the Clean Fuels Fund and CleanBC Industry Fund and to contribute to a more supportive operating environment and long-term outlook for Canadian producers of renewable fuels, including renewable natural gas and hydrogen.

“Federal measures like the new Biofuels Production Incentive indicate to us that Canada is committed to building a strong, competitive clean fuels industry,” added Mr. Jackson. “While our focus today is renewable natural gas and hydrogen, the flexibility of the NEXUS Platform is expected to allow the Company to adapt as incentives and market conditions evolve, positioning Cielo to potentially pursue opportunities across multiple clean fuel pathways.”

OTCQB Trading

Cielo is also pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol “CWSFF”. The Company's common shares continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada under the symbol "CMC".

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group, is a U.S. trading platform designed for early stage, entrepreneurial, and development stage U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQB, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Investors can find real time quotes and market information on the Company at www.otcmarkets.com.

ABOUT CIELO

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. is a publicly traded company focused on transforming waste materials into high-value products. Cielo seeks to address global waste challenges while contributing to the circular economy and reducing carbon emissions. Cielo is fueling environmental change with a mission to be a leader in the wood by-product-to-fuels industry by using environmentally friendly, economically sustainable and market-ready technologies. Cielo is committed to helping society by providing environmental waste solutions, which the Company believes will contribute to generating positive returns for shareholders. Cielo shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “CMC,” as well as on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol “CWSFF.”

