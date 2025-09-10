Mobix Labs Highlights Momentum Across Defense and Multiple High-Reliability Markets

~ Mobix Labs Ramps to Full-Rate Defense Production ~

~ Momentum builds as Mobix Labs accelerates shipments for U.S. naval programs and expands across aircraft, missile systems, and secure communications ~

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBX), a fabless semiconductor company delivering advanced wireless and wired connectivity solutions, today announced accelerating operational momentum across defense and other high-reliability markets. Mobix Labs is executing on its mission to supply trusted connectivity and filtering technologies where performance is mission-critical.

Defense and Aerospace: Shipping at Scale

Mobix Labs has advanced to full-rate production on custom EMI-filtering hardware for U.S. naval platforms through a prime-contractor engagement. In parallel, the Company is fulfilling a surge of new production orders across its filtered interconnect portfolio, including connectors engineered for aircraft, missile systems, and secure communications networks. These milestones align with ongoing defense-modernization priorities, including the Department of the Navy’s FY2026 budget request emphasizing readiness, communications resilience, and platform upgrades.

Expanding Into Multiple High-Reliability Markets

Beyond defense, Mobix Labs is extending its technology into additional sectors where secure, interference-resilient connectivity is essential. Recent customer engagements showcase how the Company’s core filtering and wireless expertise can be applied to programs demanding consistent, high-reliability performance across aerospace, advanced communications, and other specialized applications.

“From high-volume defense connectors to advanced wireless applications, Mobix Labs teams are executing in areas where reliability and security cannot be compromised,” said Bob Ydens, Vice President & General Manager, Interconnect Products at Mobix Labs.

“Our portfolio continues to prove adaptable across multiple markets that demand performance and trust,” added Russell Cyr, Vice President & General Manager, Mobix Labs Wireless. “We’re focused on scaling proven technologies into long-cycle programs where quality and resilience are paramount.”

Production shipments, expanding program coverage, and traction in long-lifecycle platforms position Mobix Labs to deepen its role in mission-critical connectivity—an attach point that can remain embedded through platform upgrades and refreshes.

Note: References to U.S. government budget requests, including the Department of the Navy FY2026 request, are based on publicly available proposals and remain subject to Congressional action and appropriation.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Chris Lancaster, Mobix Labs, Inc.

clancaster@mobixlabs.com

Investor Contact:

Ryan Battaglia, Mobix Labs, Inc.

rbattaglia@mobixlabs.com

Product Contact:

Russell Cyr, Mobix Labs, Inc.

rcyr@mobixlabs.com



