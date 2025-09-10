Brixton Metals Drills 29m of 1.75 g/t Gold Including 7.5m of 3 g/t Gold at its Trapper Gold Target, Thorn Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to report initial drill results from its near-surface program at the Trapper Gold Target. These results represent the first 9 of 27 holes completed to date at Trapper for a combined total of 5392m. Also, a total of 6 holes for a combined 2960.5m have been drilled at Catalyst and Tempest (assays pending). The Company is advancing its exploration efforts with two drill rigs operating concurrently, one at the Trapper Gold Target and the other at the Catalyst and Tempest Cu-Au Porphyry Targets.

Highlights from Trapper

Shallow drilling was successful in extending gold-silver mineralization southeast of the main mineralized zone at Trapper





Hole THN25-335 returned 29m of 1.75 g/t gold and 5.72 g/t silver from 72.5m depth



Including 7.5m of 3.04 g/t gold and 10.67 g/t silver from 79m depth

Including 3m of 3.35 g/t gold and 4.95 g/t silver from 98.5m depth





Hole THN25-329 returned 1.0m of 5.96 g/t gold, 29.20 g/t silver within 33m of 0.43 g/t gold and 3.37 g/t silver from 77m depth



Chairman, CEO, Gary R. Thompson stated, “Drilling at the Trapper Gold Target continues to show promise for expansion of the gold mineralization, notwithstanding that it has proven to be a structurally complex system with post mineral movement. The target remains open for expansion in multiple directions.”

Figure 1. Gold Geochemistry and Trapper Gold Target Location Map.





Table 1. Select Assay Intervals for THN25-335, Trapper Gold Target.

Hole From To Interval Gold Silver ID meter meter meter g/t g/t THN25-335 72.50 101.50 29.00 1.75 5.72 including 79.00 86.50 7.50 3.04 10.67 including 98.50 101.50 3.00 3.35 4.95 including 263.00 264.50 1.50 1.98 21.40

Table 2. Select Assay Intervals for THN25-329, THN25-330, THN25-331, Trapper Gold Target.

Hole From To Interval Gold Silver ID meter meter meter g/t g/t THN25-329 77.00 110.00 33.00 0.43 3.37 including 77.00 78.50 1.50 1.15 9.15 including 92.00 93.00 1.00 5.96 29.20 including 104.00 107.00 3.00 1.35 7.67 THN25-330 44.22 87.00 42.78 0.13 1.64 including 49.50 51.00 1.50 1.39 3.92 including 80.25 85.50 5.25 0.34 4.15 THN25-331 46.50 104.62 58.12 0.22 1.40 including 46.50 55.50 9.00 0.26 1.77 including 76.50 81.00 4.50 1.39 7.76 including 102.00 104.62 2.62 1.39 6.42

Assay values are weighted averages. Reported intervals are drilling length and the true width of the mineralized intervals has not yet been determined.

Discussion

The results of this news release are the first group of drillholes from the 2025 program at the Trapper Gold Target, representing 9 of the 27 holes completed to date. Holes THN25-327 through THN25-333 were primarily designed to test new zones of mineralization oriented parallel to the main NW-SE mineralized trend (see Figure 2 for collar locations).

A standout result from this batch is hole THN25-335, located at the southeastern extent of the main mineralized zone. This hole returned 29 meters grading 1.75 g/t Au and marks the first in a series of drillholes designed to test the southeastern extension of the main mineralized zone. The mineralization encountered in THN25-335 is spatially associated with a newly identified fine-grained feldspar porphyry intrusive phase. The presence of gold and silver within this unit suggests a previously unrecognized style of mineralization at Trapper, which may complement the structurally controlled base metal vein (BMS) system that defines the core of the mineralized body. Follow-up drilling will aim to evaluate the extent and significance of this intrusive-hosted mineralization.

Encouragingly, and despite the relatively low-grade nature of some of the intercepts, mineralization is present within narrow BMS-style veins and appears to be associated with intrusive phases similar to those hosting the main mineralized trend. This geological continuity suggests the potential for an extension or parallel system to the primary zone. Notably, drillholes THN25-329, THN25-330 and THN25-331 exemplify this mineralization style: THN25-329 returned 33m of 0.43 g/t gold and 3.37 g/t silver from 77m depth. Hole THN25-330 returned 42.78m grading 0.13 g/t gold and 1.64 g/t silver from 44.2m depth, while THN25-331 intersected 58.12m grading 0.22 g/t gold and 1.40 g/t silver from 46.5m depth. The shallow depths, coupled with high grade surface rock sample gold values, reinforce the exploration potential of this area.

Holes THN25-327, THN25-328, THN25-332 and THN25-333 returned no significant results. Hole THN25-334 intercepted a fault zone and was abandoned, no significant results were obtained.

Figure 2. Planview Map with Collar Locations and Gold Drill Traces at the Trapper Target.

Figure 3. HQ Size Core Photograph of Mineralization in Hole THN25-335 at 79.18m. Contact between fine-grained feldspar porphyry and volcanics, BMS vein in the contact.

Figure 4. HQ Size Core Photograph of Mineralization in Hole THN25-335 at 264m depth.





Table 3. Drill Collar and Hole Information of Current News Release.

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) THN25-327 630808 6485425 1145 45 -50 104 THN25-328 630719 6485546 1136 50 -50 137 THN25-329 630719 6485546 1136 214 -45 155 THN25-330 630512 6485849 1146 50 -50 132 THN25-331 630512 6485849 1146 230 -45 291 THN25-332 630516 6485955 1107 10 -50 117 THN25-333 630516 6485955 1107 100 -50 165 THN25-334 630537 6485344 1219 2 -45 181 THN25-335 630519 6485364 1226 2 -45 367

About the Trapper Gold Target

The geochemical footprint for the Trapper Gold Target was expanded in 2021 to 4km by 1.5km with a gold-in-soil geochemical signature that has a strong positive correlation to zinc and lead. The Trapper Target represents an intermediate-sulphidation epithermal system hosted in volcanic and intrusive rocks. The volcanics are Triassic Stuhini lapilli tuff, while the dominant intrusive phase is a Cretaceous quartz diorite dated at 85.2Ma +- 1.2Ma. Results of the 2025 drilling campaign identified a fine-grained feldspar porphyry spatially related to gold mineralization (as in THN25-335). Visible gold has been identified in both drill core and surface outcrops across the Trapper Target area and rock grab samples have returned up to 152 g/t Au and select core intervals of 249 g/t Au over 0.25m. Visible gold is recognized in several environments: within base metal veins (sphalerite-galena-pyrite-chalcopyrite), quartz-stockwork, sulphosalt-pyrite veinlets, and rarely disseminated gold in the diorite. The Trapper Target is royalty free.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Quality assurance and quality control protocols for drill core sampling was developed by Brixton. Core samples were mostly taken at 1.5m intervals. High-grade intervals were taken at 1m. Blank, duplicate (lab pulp) and certified reference materials were inserted at a combined rate of 15%. Core samples were cut in half, bagged, zip-tied and sent directly to ALS Minerals preparation facility in Whitehorse, Yukon or Langley, British Columbia depending on available lab capacity. ALS Minerals Laboratories is registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Samples were analyzed at ALS Laboratory Facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish, whereas Ag, Pb, Cu and Zn and 48 additional elements were analyzed using four acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. Over limits for gold were analyzed using fire assay and gravimetric finish. The standards, certified reference materials, were acquired from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd., of Langley, British Columbia and the standards inserted varied depending on the type and abundance of mineralization visually observed in the primary sample. Blank material used consisted of non-mineralized siliceous landscaping rock. A copy of the QAQC protocols can be viewed at the Company’s website.

Qualified Person (QP)

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, P.Geo., is a Senior Geologist, CEO and Chairman for the Company who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Thompson has verified the referenced data and analytical results disclosed in this press release and has approved the technical information presented herein.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton’s flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt-nickel Project in Ontario and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC which is optioned to Eldorado Gold Corporation. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

info@brixtonmetals.com

For Investor Relations inquiries please contact: Mr. Michael Rapsch, Vice President Investor Relations. email: michael.rapsch@brixtonmetals.com or call Tel: 604-630-9707

Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter/X | Facebook | Instagram

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, and “intend”, statements that an action or event “may”, “might”, “could”, “should”, or “will” be taken or occur, including statements that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Links:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/Figure-1_10Sept2025-scaled.jpg

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/Figure-2_10Sept2025-1-scaled.png

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/Figure-3_10Sept2025-scaled.jpg

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/Figure-4_10Sept2025-scaled.jpg