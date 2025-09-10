Bombardier Contributed $7.4 Billion to Canadian GDP in 2024, PwC Study Shows

Bombardier had a total contribution (direct, indirect and induced) of $7.4 billion to Canada’s GDP in 2024 and supported close to 50,000 jobs across the country

In 2024, the company contributed over $1.2 billion in revenues to provincial and federal governments, including taxes on income, products and production

In Quebec, Bombardier directly supported more than 31% of the aerospace sector’s employment, making it one of the largest employers in the province's manufacturing industry

All amounts in this press release are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.





TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A study by PwC Canada provides an update on the substantial economic and social contributions of Bombardier’s manufacturing operations in Canada. Indicators such as the GDP, exports and supported jobs presented Bombardier’s significant role in the Canadian economy.

The report positions Bombardier as a key driver of Canada’s aerospace industry with $7.4 billion in contribution to the country’s GDP in 2024, and output value representing approximately 1% of total Canadian exports. In that same year, Bombardier’s aircraft exports made up 5% of Quebec’s total export value. Bombardier’s activities also contributed considerably to the provincial and federal economies in 2024, bringing over $1.2 billion in taxes on income, products and production.

“Bombardier continues to be a key driver of the Canadian economy through its nearly 12,200 employees and over 1,550 suppliers across the country,” said Éric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier. “Our work not only fuels economic growth — it also plays a vital role in reinforcing Canada’s sovereignty through innovation, homegrown expertise in aircraft production and maintenance, and critical contributions to the nation’s defence industrial strategy.’’

Figures also show that Bombardier plays an important role in Canada's economic development, supporting nearly 50,000 jobs across the country — including direct, indirect, and induced employment — that depend on its activities. In Quebec alone, Bombardier supported nearly 10,000 direct jobs, which represent more than 31% of all the jobs in the aerospace sector, making it one of the largest employers in the province’s manufacturing industry. In addition, Bombardier’s active presence in Ontario is highlighted with its state-of-the-art manufacturing centre at Pearson airport, inaugurated in 2024, where close to 2,200 team members complete high-precision assembly work for the class-leading Bombardier Global family of aircraft.

Bombardier’s performance in 2024 reflects the strength of the company, with 146 business aircraft delivered and $11.5 billion in revenue. This success was made possible by a robust network of more than 1,550 Canadian suppliers from coast to coast, demonstrating that the company is at the heart of a thriving national ecosystem.

Driven by a favourable market environment and sustained demand from clients, including governments and militaries, Bombardier is projecting revenues greater than $12.2 billion1 in 2025, in line with its guidance published earlier this year. According to the PwC report, Bombardier’s projections suggest that it is expected to contribute $39.6 billion1 to Canada’s GDP between 2025 and 2029, and to provide an annual average of over 51,500 direct, indirect and induced1 full-time jobs across the country. On the research & development side, Bombardier's planned investments, including capital investments and the development and testing of new prototypes, are projected to support $3.2 billion1 in GDP contributions between 2024 and 2029.

The PwC Canada report was commissioned by Bombardier and is available on the company's website. The last report conducted by PwC Canada on Bombardier’s Canadian contributions was in 2022.

Download the report

