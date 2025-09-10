FTI Consulting Bolsters Threat Intelligence Capabilities with Appointment of Keith Wojcieszek

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of threat intelligence expert Keith Wojcieszek as a Senior Managing Director in the Cybersecurity practice within the firm’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.

Mr. Wojcieszek, who is based in Washington, D.C., has more than 15 years of experience in cybersecurity intelligence, cyber crime, data loss, incident response investigations and cybersecurity compliance. His experience also includes serving as an expert witness in court cases involving security breach litigation.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Wojcieszek will help clients leverage threat intelligence capabilities to anticipate, identify and respond to cyber threats, empowering informed, threat-based decisions and enhancing cyber resilience.

“As the world becomes more interconnected and businesses rely heavily on third-party software and services, there is an essential need for actionable threat intelligence to keep pace with growing cybersecurity risks,” said Anthony J. Ferrante, Global Head of the Cybersecurity practice at FTI Consulting. “Keith has spent years understanding, investigating and combatting threat actor behavior on a national and global scale, and he has the expertise to help organizations assess and respond to cybersecurity incidents to minimize business impact.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Wojcieszek was the Global Head of Threat Intelligence at Kroll, where he conducted risk assessments and led compliance and data loss investigations. Prior to that, he was a member of the United States Secret Service, leading the agency’s national response to cybersecurity investigation initiatives and working to protect the nation’s financial system.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Wojcieszek said, “Threat actors are becoming more sophisticated, requiring organizations to implement strategies that proactively identify and assess emerging risks. It’s critical for organizations to not only have preventive measures in place but also be ready to leverage deep investigative experience when incidents occur. I look forward to joining my colleagues at FTI Consulting as we support clients with their most complex and urgent cybersecurity challenges.”

Mr. Wojcieszek’s appointment bolsters FTI Consulting’s global threat intelligence capabilities within the Cybersecurity practice, following the recent addition of Senior Managing Director Philippe Baumgart in Paris, who leverages threat intelligence to support clients with their cybersecurity challenges.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 7,900 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of June 30, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at https://www.fticonsulting.com .

