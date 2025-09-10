Agriculture Silos & Storage Systems Market Global Forecast Report to 2030 | Metal Silos Lead Growth with Advanced Storage Solutions

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agriculture Silos & Storage Systems Market by Silo Type, Construction Material, End-use Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agriculture silos & storage systems market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 5.09 billion in 2025 to USD 6.53 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing demand for improved agricultural storage infrastructure, aligning with changing consumption patterns of a growing global population.

Farmers and distributors are significantly investing in sophisticated grain storage solutions to keep up with rising production rates and to ensure the integrity of food supplies amidst market complexities. Silos and storage systems play an essential role within the food supply chain by securing crops and guaranteeing year-round availability.

Technological advances in silo systems, such as enhanced monitoring capabilities, automation, and resilient materials, are enhancing grain preservation, appealing to both large-scale and small-scale agricultural operators. The expansion of commercial farming in key regions like North America and Asia is further stimulating the demand for efficient, scalable storage solutions.

Metal/Steel Segment Growth: One of the fastest-growing segments, metal and steel silos are favoured for their strength, durability, and adaptability. The use of galvanized steel offers robust protection against environmental adversities. Steel silos can be designed flexibly to accommodate high-capacity requirements, proving ideal for both small- and large-scale operations, available in flat-bottom and hopper-bottom configurations.

Flat Bottom Silos Dominance: Holding the largest market share in silo types, flat bottom silos are installed on concrete foundations and provide cost-effective, long-term grain storage solutions. They maintain grain quality over extended periods, with setup capacities ranging from 250 T to 20,000 T, making them financially and operationally efficient for long-term storage.

Europe's Market Position: Europe's agriculture silos & storage systems market retains a significant share due to its emphasis on sustainability, stringent food safety standards, and farming infrastructure advancements. Countries such as Germany, France, and the Netherlands are at the forefront, employing advanced storage technologies that align with environmental sustainability goals.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the market include SUKUP Manufacturing, AGI, MySilo, Prado Silos, SYMAGA, TSC Silos, Bentall Rowlands, American Industries Partners, SRON Silo Engineering Co., M.I.P Group, Konstruktie Quintyn GEBR, and Transil International.

Additional participants include TSI Steels (India), Otriva Silos (India), Hoffmann, Inc. (US), Intranox (Spain), TSE Silo (China), IPESA (Peru), IPRO India (India), Dehsetiler Makina (Turkey), Michal ZPUH (Poland), and Coban Silo (China).

Research Coverage: The report segments the market by silo type (e.g., flat bottom, hopper silos, grain bins), end-use application, construction material (e.g., metal/steel, concrete), and region. It examines major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges affecting the market.

In-depth analyses of key industry players provide insights into their business strategies. The competitive landscape analysis includes emerging startups, market mapping, and trends in technology, patents, and regulatory frameworks.

Reasons to Acquire the Report:

This report aids market leaders/new entrants by closely approximating revenue figures for the overall market and subsegments. It provides stakeholders with a competitive landscape understanding, offering deeper insights to optimize business strategy. The report also presents key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities to align with market trends.

Insight into key market influencers such as production quality improvements and efficient post-harvest management. Innovation/Service Launch: Explore R&D activities and service launches in the market.

Explore R&D activities and service launches in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive details on high-potential markets.

Comprehensive details on high-potential markets. Competitive Assessment: Evaluate market shares, strategy growth, and product offerings from key industry players.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 281 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.53 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global





Market Dynamics

Drivers Production of High-Quality Grains Through Effective Storage and Efficient Post-Harvest Management Post-Harvest Losses and Food Wastage to Increase Sales of Silos in Agriculture Industry

Restraints High Initial Investments in Equipment and Its Setup Affect Their Demand Across Developing Regions

Opportunities Rapid Advancements and Technological Developments in Attributes of Silos Government Initiatives in Various Countries for Setting Up Grain Silos

Challenges Managing Supply Chain Issues Within Silo Systems



Case Study Analysis

Agco Grain & Protein's Smart Storage Initiative in Europe and North America



Company Profiles

Key Players AGI Prado Silos Symaga American Industrial Partners Tornum Group Hoffmann, Inc Bentall Rowlands Mysilo SCE Silo Construction & Engineering Sukup Manufacturing Tsc Silos Transil International Konstruktie Quintyn Gebr. Sron Silo Engineering Co. Intranox Ipesa M.I.P Group Michal Zpuh Sioux Steel Company Dehsetiler Makina

Other Players Coban Silo IPRO India Otriva Silos TSI Steels TSE Silo



