NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With AI investment across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) projected to exceed $6.4 billion by 2026, regional institutions have an opportunity not only to lead in innovation—but to strengthen their defenses against rising misinformation and strategic communication risk.

According to recent market research reports, this surge in funding represents a critical moment for aligning enterprise AI strategy with digital infrastructure resilience and public trust safeguards.

Experts in digital strategy and crisis communication are urging institutions across the region to pair AI infrastructure investment with proactive misinformation countermeasures and real-time communication planning. They emphasize that narrative volatility— including coordinated influence campaigns, brand risk exposure, and public trust erosion—is accelerating in parallel with digital transformation.

"Narrative disruptions are no longer a PR challenge; they are a strategic threat to operational continuity and public trust," says Ehab Al Kuttub, founder of Velitron Global Strategies, a consultancy that leverages AI-powered solutions to counter disinformation and manage digital narrative risk. "As AI enables faster content cycles and broader digital reach, it’s essential that a parallel investment is made in the AI-powered strategies required to ensure narrative integrity."

According to recent Gulf business reports, 81% of companies plan to increase AI spending, with one in four expected to allocate over $25 million in 2025 alone. While these investments often prioritize automation and analytics, strategic advisors argue that some organizations’ digital transformation roadmaps lack the crisis readiness and information governance protocols needed to navigate narrative disruption.

Without narrative governance structures, AI implementation strategies may face reputational exposure.

Industry advisors emphasize the need to integrate AI-powered monitoring systems into institutional workflows to detect early signals of coordinated misinformation. This includes improving message agility across digital platforms and developing diagnostic tools that assess vulnerabilities in stakeholder perception and public sentiment. These measures, experts say, are critical to ensuring that rapid digital growth is matched by narrative stability and communication resilience.

Velitron Global Strategies, a firm with expertise that includes advising Fortune 500 companies, public institutions, and NGOs across the NENA region, Europe, and North America, helps institutions embed these capabilities within larger transformation initiatives.

"This is not a call for surveillance—it’s a call for strategic alignment," Al Kuttub added. "Institutions that understand and manage information risk are more stable, more agile, and better prepared for disruption."

According to recent UAE government economic briefings, the UAE is projected to double its digital economy’s share of GDP by 2030, with tech-sector revenues expected to reach $3.8 billion by 2025. The region is entering a critical period of transformation. Strategic consultants argue that digital infrastructure alone is not enough—and that public trust must be treated as a parallel asset.

"Digital transformation without public trust planning is incomplete," Al Kuttub said. "This is the moment to invest in both."

About Velitron Global Strategies

Velitron Global Strategies is a consultancy specializing in digital risk, narrative defense, and strategic communications. The firm supports governments, NGOs, and multinational corporations in building resilience against disinformation, influence operations, and digital communication threats. Velitron integrates AI-enhanced monitoring, crisis preparedness, and advisory services to help institutions navigate disruption with clarity and control.

Media Contact

Company: Velitron Global Strategies – Media Office

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: media@velitronglobal.com

City: New York

Country: United States

Website: https://velitronglobal.com

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by the "Velitron Global”. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.