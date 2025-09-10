U.S. commercial insurance rates ease to 3.8% increase

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. commercial insurance rates increased 3.8% in the second quarter of 2025, continuing the downward trajectory from the prior two quarters (5.3% in Q1 2025 and 5.6% in Q4 2024), according to the latest findings from WTW's Commercial Lines Insurance Pricing Survey (CLIPS). The survey compares premiums for policies underwritten during the second quarter of 2025 to those for the same coverage lines in the respective quarter of 2024, providing a year-over-year comparison. Carriers reported an aggregate price increase of 3.8% in Q2 2025, down from 5.9% in Q2 2024.

Price growth moderated across most lines, with workers compensation, directors’ and officers’ liability, and cyber continuing to have price decreases, and commercial property recording its first price decrease after several quarters of slowing price growth. Excess/umbrella liability saw the largest increases, while commercial auto maintained double-digit growth. Small and mid-market accounts saw slightly lower increases, while large accounts continued to rise, but at a more pronounced slowdown.

"Amidst the ongoing general upward trend, our latest data from the second quarter of 2025 shows a moderation in commercial insurance pricing," said Yi Jing, Senior Director, Insurance Consulting and Technology (ICT), WTW. "While some lines continued to see increases, others remained stable or slightly declined, reflecting a period of more measured rate growth across the market."

CLIPS is a retrospective look at historical changes in Commercial Property & Casualty insurance (P&C) prices and claims cost inflation. A forward-looking analysis of Commercial P&C trends, outlook, and rate predictions can be found in WTW’s Insurance Marketplace Realities series.

