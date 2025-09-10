Tucker Carlson on Finding Purpose in the Wild on “The Michael Waddell Podcast”

DENVER, Colorado, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Michael Waddell Podcast, presented by Spandau Arms and in partnership with Spartan Precision and Folds of Honor, welcomes media personality Tucker Carlson for an intimate conversation exploring the art of disconnecting from modern life, the role of technology today, and the spiritual moments of outdoor pursuits. The Michael Waddell Podcast is produced by Outdoor Sportsman Group and is available widely on MyOutdoorTV, Outdoor Channel YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and OutdoorChannel.com, to name a few.

The candid discussion takes listeners inside Carlson's Maine retreat, where the conversation naturally flows from the challenges of going off the grid to the profound connections between hunting, fishing, and faith. Carlson shares his perspective that the true purpose of outdoor pursuits lies in being fully engaged with God's creation and paying attention to what's directly in front of you. “I’ve made an effort to build outside time into my life every day. I need it. I feel something is missing when I’m traveling and I’m not able to get outside first thing in the morning,” shares Carlson. “Sitting outside in nature forces you to notice things. That’s why I like hunting and fishing – it forces you to notice nature.”

"Tucker brought such a unique perspective to our conversation," shared Michael Waddell. "Recording in his cabin felt like sitting around a campfire with an old friend. We talked about everything from the invasion of technology in hunting camps to the deeper meaning behind why we head into the woods and onto the water. It's the kind of honest conversation that reminds you what really matters."

The episode dives into the tension between staying connected and truly disconnecting, exploring how technology has changed the outdoor experience and whether that's always for the better. Carlson's insights on finding presence and purpose in nature – and how he misses it when not there – offer listeners an examination of modern outdoor culture.

The Michael Waddell Podcast releases new episodes every other week.

Waddell’s story began in the backwoods of Booger Bottom, Georgia, where he grew up surrounded by nature, family, and a love for the outdoors. A self-proclaimed “rowdy redneck,” his passion for hunting and storytelling led him to win a Realtree turkey-calling contest, which launched his career in the outdoor industry. From guiding and filming hunts to creating hit shows like Realtree Road Trips and Bone Collector, Waddell has become a beloved figure in the outdoor world.

About Outdoor Sportsman Group Publishing: As a premier destination for the most avid outdoors enthusiasts, Outdoor Sportsman Group’s publishing division is widely recognized for its strong special-interest multichannel brands, including Guns & Ammo, Game & Fish, Petersen’s HUNTING, In-Fisherman and 10 other leading magazines that reach more than 22 million readers. Outdoor Sportsman Group’s network of websites, including BassFan.com, Outdoorchannel.com, Sportsmanchannel.com and WFN.com, attracts more than 62 million annual unique visitors, and OSG TV produces hundreds of TV episodes of original branded hunting, sport shooting and fishing programming that airs on Outdoor Sportsman Group’s broadcast entities. Visit http://outdoorsg.com for more information.

