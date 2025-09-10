Tessell named a Cool Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ in Data Management: The ‘Modern Data Stack’ Grows Up Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tessell , the multi-cloud DBaaS platform that powers the full database lifecycle, today announced its recognition as a Cool Vendor in the 2025 Gartner Cool Vendors in Data Management: The ‘Modern Data Stack’ Grows Up report. We hold the view that the report spotlights vendors redefining enterprise data management in a time of rising costs, multi-cloud complexity, and the imperative to become AI-ready.

For Tessell, this recognition reinforces its mission: to give enterprises complete control over their most valuable asset - data - with unprecedented simplicity, cost efficiency, and resilience across any cloud environment, and any infrastructure.

One Platform. All Clouds. All Infrastructures. Every Database.



Tessell provides a unified control plane for the full database lifecycle, from modernization to management, across PostgreSQL, MySQL, Oracle, SQL Server, MongoDB, Milvus, and more. Its modern interface simplifies database operations and automates complex tasks, enabling DBAs and cloud teams to manage both traditional and new-age workloads with greater speed, reliability, and efficiency.

Tessell differentiates itself through patented NVMe-to-persistent storage technology, enabling significant cost savings and improved performance compared to traditional cloud services. It also supports multitenancy for open-source databases within a single VM, further reducing costs versus native cloud offerings. Customers have reported faster query times, daily infrastructure savings, and license consolidation benefits - particularly for Oracle and SQL Server workloads.

Delivering Proven Enterprise Value

Tessell’s multi-cloud DBaaS platform delivers measurable results for Fortune 500 customers across three key areas:

Cost Optimization: Enterprises are reducing their overall database estate costs through smarter resource utilization and license consolidation. Forbes, for example, modernized critical workloads with Tessell to achieve significant cost savings while improving performance.



Enterprises are reducing their overall database estate costs through smarter resource utilization and license consolidation. Forbes, for example, modernized critical workloads with Tessell to achieve significant cost savings while improving performance. Performance Gains: Customers such as Lightning eMotors and Forbes have improved database speed and efficiency without making application changes - leading to faster digital experiences and better use of infrastructure.



Customers such as Lightning eMotors and Forbes have improved database speed and efficiency without making application changes - leading to faster digital experiences and better use of infrastructure. Operational Efficiency: By eliminating manual database firefighting, Tessell enables DBAs and developers to provision new environments in minutes and focus on higher-value innovation.



The result: enterprise databases become “cloud-easy” - delivering faster, more reliable digital services with enterprise-grade security and compliance

“We’re delighted to be recognized as a Cool Vendor,” said Bakul Banthia, Co-Founder at Tessell. “Enterprises today are under immense pressure to control costs and keep mission-critical systems running reliably. Our role is simple: take the complexity out of managing databases across clouds, so teams can focus on innovation instead of firefighting. This recognition encourages us to keep listening to our customers and building with their real-world challenges in mind.”

Momentum and Market Validation



We believe this recognition comes as Tessell expands its footprint with Fortune 500 enterprises and deepens partnerships with cloud providers. Organizations seeking multi-cloud flexibility, optimized database spend, and modern alternatives to existing cloud services are increasingly turning to Tessell.

By simplifying operations and delivering reliable cost and performance improvements, Tessell is establishing itself as the foundation for the AI-ready enterprise data estate.

About Tessell

Tessell is a multi-cloud DBaaS platform redefining enterprise data management with its comprehensive suite of AI-powered database services. By unifying operational and analytical data within a seamless data ecosystem, Tessell enables enterprises to modernize databases, optimize cloud economics, and drive intelligent decision-making at scale. Through AI and Conversational Data Management (CoDaM), Tessell makes data more accessible, interactive, and intuitive, empowering businesses to harness their data's full potential easily.

For more information about Tessell and its DBaaS solutions, visit https://www.tessell.com .

