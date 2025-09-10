Nametag Evaluated as a Rising Star for Workforce Identity Verification and Deepfake Prevention

SEATTLE, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nametag, the leader in workforce identity verification and deepfake prevention, today announced its evaluation in a "Rising Star" report by KuppingerCole Analysts AG, a global, independent analyst organization headquartered in Europe. This evaluation highlights Nametag’s strong momentum and continuing innovation in protecting enterprise workforce accounts and combatting advanced impersonation threats, including AI- and deepfake-enabled fraud.

“This evaluation underscores the urgent need for dedicated, purpose-built solutions for protecting workforce identities against deepfake-enabled impersonation threats.” said Aaron Painter, CEO of Nametag. “Being evaluated as a KuppingerCole Rising Star affirms what our customers tell us every day: that continuous, workforce-grade identity verification is critical to safeguarding their people and data, and that only Nametag can deliver the assurance they require through our Deepfake Defense ™ engine.”

Analysts Recognize Nametag for Workforce Identity Verification

The KuppingerCole Rising Star report joins other third-party acknowledgement of Nametag, including:

Forrester ® included Nametag in The Identity Verification Solutions Landscape, Q2 2025.



included Nametag in The Identity Verification Solutions Landscape, Q2 2025. Gartner® cited Nametag as an Honorable Mention in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Identity Verification, and recognized Nametag as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Talent Acquisition (Recruiting) Technologies, 2025 and in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Digital Identity, 2025.

Nametag believes that this analyst recognition reflects rising urgency for enterprises to strengthen their defenses against organized threat actors like Scattered Spider , ShinyHunters, and North Korean IT workers , who are increasingly leveraging generative AI and deepfakes to bypass traditional verification systems and exploit gaps in workforce identity security.

“Widespread North Korean IT worker infiltrations and Scattered Spider/ShinyHunters social engineering attacks prove that workforce account security can no longer rely on traditional hiring checks, help desk security questions, or point-in-time document verification,” continued Painter. “We believe analyst recognition of Nametag reflects the trust our customers place in our proven ability to continuously secure their workforces against some of the world’s most sophisticated threat actors.”

The “Rising Star” designation is awarded to companies demonstrating exceptional innovation, market impact, and strong growth potential. Nametag earned this recognition for its unique and proven approach to workforce identity verification, combining cryptographic data integrity validation with adaptive verification methods and patented identity continuity capabilities to protect and streamline the entire workforce identity lifecycle.

The full KuppingerCole Rising Star: Nametag report is available on KuppingerCole’s website .

Sources and Disclaimers

Source: 1. Gartner Research, Magic Quadrant for Identity Verification, by Akif Khan , Nayara Sangiorgio etc., Aug 2025

2. Gartner Research, Hype Cycle for Talent Acquisition (Recruiting) Technologies, 2025, by Hiten Sheth , CV Viverito etc., July 2025.

3. Gartner Research, Hype Cycle for Digital Identity, 2025, by Nayara Sangiorgio , Nathan Harris , July 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here.

About Nametag

Nametag provides integrated identity verification and account protection solutions that prevent modern impersonation threats and streamline user experiences. Powered by Deepfake Defense™, Nametag detects and blocks sophisticated attacks which bypass other, outdated approaches to user verification, delivering the highest possible level of identity assurance. Nametag’s out-of-the-box solutions help enterprises secure their entire user account lifecycle, from onboarding through recovery, while ensuring compliance with the latest privacy standards. Security-conscious enterprises trust Nametag to protect their businesses and reduce IT and support costs. For more information, visit getnametag.com .

Nametag Media Contact: