Kargo Raises the Bar in CTV, Surpassing Attention Benchmarks Set by Leading Platforms, TVision Study Reveals

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kargo, the leading creative optimization platform, today announced new results from its partnership with TVision that show how Kargo CTV ads serve as a high-performance complement to YouTube, driving stronger attention and deeper engagement on CTV.

As brands increasingly lean into CTV, TVision’s findings highlight that not all video impressions are equal. Kargo’s high-impact creative formats capture longer and more sustained attention, and as YouTube is often a foundational part of video strategies, Kargo’s high-impact creative formats serve as a powerful complement, capturing longer and more sustained attention in premium CTV environments. TVision’s study revealed:

+88% Longer Attention: Kargo 30-second ads held viewer attention nearly twice as long as YouTube’s 30-second CTV ads.

+55% More Attention: Kargo 15-second ads delivered stronger attention compared to YouTube’s 15-second CTV ads.

+32% Lift in Attention Time: Kargo 30-second ads generated a meaningful lift in attention time over YouTube’s 30-second CTV ads.

Separately, TVision found that Kargo’s Enhanced Branded Canvas format delivers standout results, further underscoring the role of premium creative in driving attention. According to TVision:

+7% Longer Attention: Kargo 15-second Enhanced Branded Canvas ads held attention longer than the 15-second CTV ad benchmark.

+55% More Attention: Kargo's Enhanced Branded Canvas captured attention longer than the 15-second CTV ad benchmark.

+25% More Attention: Kargo 30-second Enhanced Branded Canvas ads engaged viewers longer than the 30-second CTV ad benchmark.

+76% Longer Attention: Kargo's Enhanced Branded Canvas captured attention longer than the 30-second CTV ad benchmark.

“YouTube gives brands incredible reach, but reach alone doesn’t guarantee impact,” said Alena Morris, Vice President of Product Marketing at Kargo. “Kargo’s premium CTV creative turns that scale into sustained attention, the real driver of performance. Together, YouTube and Kargo give advertisers the best of both worlds: massive reach and the attention that makes it matter.”

“As advertisers build complete campaigns it makes sense to leverage multiple video and CTV components to hit on both reach and attention. YouTube and other apps deliver tremendous scale and reach. Our data shows that Kargo’s custom CTV campaigns deliver high-value and outperform benchmarks for attention, making them a smart addition to any media plan,“ explains Hassan Babajane, CRO at TVision.

These findings build on Kargo’s early participation in TVision’s Incremental Reach & Frequency beta, a new approach to measuring CTV campaigns. By combining attention data with reach and frequency insights, the solution helps advertisers see not just how many people they reached, but how many attentive, incremental viewers they gained through Kargo’s premium creative formats.

About Kargo

As the only media marketplace with 100% premium supply, Kargo creates memorable advertising experiences that go beyond the first impression to captivate consumer attention. With a suite of exclusive, full-funnel advertising solutions, Kargo empowers leading brands to make meaningful customer connections across mobile, connected television, video and social. Focused on delivering results, Kargo helps the world’s largest advertisers achieve incremental brand lift and higher returns on ad spend. For publishers, Kargo’s proprietary platform maximizes revenue per impression through unique creative and targeting solutions. Founded in 2003, Kargo is a global company headquartered in New York with offices around the world.

About TVision

TVision provides second-by-second, person-level data about how people watch TV – who’s watching, what they’re watching, and how much attention they are paying to both linear and streaming TV. Advertisers, agencies, networks, streaming content providers, measurement companies, and data platforms use TVision data to make more informed media decisions, measure performance, produce content that engages audiences, and benchmark their results against competitors. TVision is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Boston and Tokyo.

Contact:

Emily Riley

914-330-1128

emily@rileystrategic.com