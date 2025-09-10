Serco Awarded $97 Million U.S. Navy Contract to Continue Support of Submarine Communication Systems

HERNDON, Virginia, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services, announced today that the Company has been awarded a new indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract to continue supporting the U.S. Navy's Submarine High Data Rate (SubHDR) antenna systems. The single-award contract has a potential total value of $97 million.

"We are proud to continue our 20-year partnership with the U.S. Navy on this vital program," said Tom Watson, CEO of Serco Inc. "This award is a direct reflection of the exceptional skill and dedication of our team. Their expertise ensures that the Navy's submarine fleet maintains a critical communications advantage, and we are honored to be entrusted with that mission for the next decade."

Under the contract awarded by the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport, Serco will provide depot-level repair, maintenance, and upgrade services. This mission-critical system provides the U.S. submarine fleet with the ability to send and receive information such as secure wide-band communications, voice and data traffic, imagery and video teleconferencing.

The contract has a 10-year period of performance, consisting of a five-year base period and five option years. This award is a re-compete of a program Serco has supported for more than 20 years, reinforcing the company's position as a leading provider for NUWC Division Newport .

Work will be performed primarily at Serco's production and repair facility in Ludlow, Massachusetts, and will also provide support at NUWC in Newport, Rhode Island. Serco will also be responsible for maintaining its indoor near field and compact antenna test range located at the Ludlow facility.

